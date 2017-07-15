Cop arrested in connection with beating girlfriend

July 15th, 2017 Cyprus 8 comments

Cop arrested in connection with beating girlfriend

Paphos police arrested one of their own on Saturday after his girlfriend reported him for hitting her with his motorcycle helmet.

The pair had met at the parking lot near the Tombs of the Kings to talk and resolve their differences late on Friday afternoon.

According to the woman, the cop, who serves at the force’s motorcycle squad, turned up at the appointment on his service motorcycle.

At some stage of the discussion the officer allegedly hit the woman in the face with his helmet, prompting her to report him. Her injuries were no serious.

The chief of police ordered an investigation into the incident while the officer was expected to be suspended.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Petra Dao

    the guy is a policeman and he beat her. he was arrested. there is law here. you make something bad u go to jail.

    • Eye on Cyprus

      . . . and get your teeth fixed.

      • Cydee

        That’s only for those who have done ‘very bad’….

  • Eye on Cyprus

    How would he find a “motorcycle helmet” in Cyprus? Is it ceremonial?

    • Cydee

      Lol good one

  • JS Gost

    So many things wrong with this story, and the police in general. Fits into whatever is left of our reputation and the culture of Cyprus perfectly. Does he also abuse animals and blame everyone else for his own pathetic failings ? If so, he is the perfect Cyprus man…. But who cares ?

  • almostbroke

    He should confine his ‘domestic quarrels ‘ to outside his duty hours ! Cowardly act to strike a girl with his helmet !

  • Muchacho

    I’ve seen a motorcycle policeman doing wheelies while out on patrol so explains the mentality of some of them well I think!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close