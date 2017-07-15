Cop arrested in connection with beating girlfriend

Paphos police arrested one of their own on Saturday after his girlfriend reported him for hitting her with his motorcycle helmet.

The pair had met at the parking lot near the Tombs of the Kings to talk and resolve their differences late on Friday afternoon.

According to the woman, the cop, who serves at the force’s motorcycle squad, turned up at the appointment on his service motorcycle.

At some stage of the discussion the officer allegedly hit the woman in the face with his helmet, prompting her to report him. Her injuries were no serious.

The chief of police ordered an investigation into the incident while the officer was expected to be suspended.