A dancer becomes an exhibit

Dancer and performance artist Elena Antoniou will perform the piece In Situ as part of the 14th Summer Dance Festival at the Limassol Archaeological Museum for a total of 34 hours spread over six days.

Antoniou will begin her piece as a visitor to the museum. As she tours around the building she takes on different roles as the context and content of the dance changes along with each area of the museum. This site-specific performance transforms Antoniou into a visual exhibit among, but unlike, the rest. She, therefore, will create new and different conditions within the museum, changing the space in which she will perform but also the way in which visitors interact with what they see.

Antoniou graduated from the Greek National School of Dance and the London Contemporary Dance School The Place as a member of the Edge dance company. She was a scholarship recipient from the Koula Pratsika Foundation and the Danceweb Programme at ImpulsTanz Vienna. In 2016 she presented the long durational performance An Eight-Hour Journey, commissioned by NEON and the Marina Abramovic Institute. In collaboration with artist Polys Peslikas, Antoniou has presented work in Berlin, Athens and Cyprus.

She received the Choreography Award of the Cyprus Theatre Awards for the performance Diary of a Madman.

The 14th Summer Dance Festival aims to involve audiences in a creative process – something that Antoniou’s performance will definitely do.

In Situ

Dance performance by Elena Antoniou. July 17-22. Limassol Archaeological Museum. Monday-Friday: 9.30am-3.30pm, Saturday: 10am-2pm. €2.50. Tel: 25-305157