July 15th, 2017 Cyprus 3 comments

House approves bill on ‘conflict of interest’ for state officials

PARLIAMENT on Friday unanimously passed a bill regulating conflict of interest of state officials.

The Incompatible Offices Act, which had been submitted by the state, was amended by MPs who had removed a clause saying the Central Bank Governor and deputy would be immune from scrutiny.

Finance minister Harris Georgiades had sent a letter to the House Ethics committee on June 7 saying the reason the clause had initially been included was due to a suggestion by the former head of the European Central Bank, Jean-Claude Trichet.

Nevertheless, MPs instead chose to remove from the list of officials to be regulated the registrar of companies as the person holding the title is a civil servant and thus falls under the responsibility of the Public Service Commission to scrutinise.

The legislation now requires a questionnaire be filled and any false or untrue statements be liable to a fine ranging from €1,708 to €10,000.

Investigations over allegations of conflict of interest will be handled by a committee that can initiate a robe after receiving a complaint or allegations in writing or if the committee sees fit.

It will have the authority to invite witnesses, documents and question those involved. Findings must be concluded no later than 40 days after investigations begin.

The matter will further be discussed in September, House Ethics committee chairman Zacharias Zachariou said, to grant the committee further powers to cover legislative gaps as far as conflict of interest is concerned.

  • JS Gost

    So business as usual then. Another law to ‘protect’ Cyprus with more loopholes than a fishing net, absolutely no motivation to enforce it and punishments that are are effective as a chocolate teapot. All supported by a small percentage of the electorate who are intelligent enough to realise Cyprus has to change but stupid enough to think Cyprus is actually changing, whilst the rest of the electorate could not give two hoots and they are so poorly educated they think we should go back to the old Cyproos as this would be progress. Not to mention that all of them think the old Cyproos is totally sustainable with everyone become rich sitting around in coffee shops whilst illegals and underpaid foreigners do all the work…

    • Slomi

      you write good,JS.

    • SuzieQ

      And all discussions postponed until September (which September is not stated)! Same old, same old.

