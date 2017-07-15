It’s a Guaba feel

It is Sunday tomorrow and for beach lovers who also love to accompany their sea, sand and sun with some feel-good vibes that only means one thing: its Guaba time.

The beach bar in Limassol attracts loads and loads of DJs from around the world and this time DJ Will Sparks from down-under will be entertaining party lovers. But that isn’t all, DJ duo Pep and Rash will also be hailing from the Netherlands.

At the age of 23, Sparks cemented his position at the forefront of the globally loved Melbourne sound. Countless original productions have spent weeks inside the Beatport top ten in addition to signature remixes of global hits such as Major Lazer’s Be Together, Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines and The Chainsmokers’ Selfie.

In Australia, he was voted Breakthrough Artist Of The Year only to be named the number one DJ in Australia just 12 months later – fast forward a few years and the DJ has been listed as number 78 in the DJ MAG Global Top 100 DJs.

Full of musical confidence and a sound that get audiences jumping, Sparks takes part in festivals on some of the biggest stages in the world including Tomorrowland, Stereosonic and TomorrowWorld.

Sparks will hit the beach stage at 7pm but before that the atmosphere will be electrified by Pep and Rash – or Jesse and Rachid as their mums call them. Coming from the small town of Zeeland, Jesse was initially introduced to music by his father, who was a guitarist in world-renowned pop group Shocking Blue. Jesse soon caught onto producing electronic music together with lifelong friend Rachid. The two worked relentlessly on finding their own sound and it didn’t take them long to pin it down. And for about five years now that sound has become one for future generations to be influenced by.

Will Sparks and Pep & Rash

Live performance by the DJs. July 16. Guaba Beach Bar, Limassol. 10am-9pm. €15/10/free. Tel: 96-340000