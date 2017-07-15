MPs reject govt efforts to keep tax high on microbreweries

July 15th, 2017 Cyprus 8 comments

The owners of the Pivo microbrewery in Nicosia

THE House plenum unanimously blocked on Friday an attempt by the government to refer a bill to the supreme court as it would reduce the consumption tax on beer produced by microbreweries and would thus deprive state coffers of increased revenues.

The bill, tabled by the Greens, aimed at harmonising Cyprus law on taxing microbreweries with the rest of the European Union that would reduce the levy from €6 to €3 per 100 litres / degree of alcohol of finished product

The chairman of the House Finance committee and ruling Disy party head Averof Neophytou, called the executive not to refer the law to the supreme court.

President’s Anastasiades’ administration wanted to refer the bill on the reduced tax due to an increase in administrative costs as inspections would be needed to verify the size of breweries both domestic and from other member states from which beer is imported.

Neophytou told representatives of the Finance ministry and the Legal Service during a House finance committee meeting earlier in the day, that the referral of the law to the higher court would be a political issue, as all the laws voted have administrative costs.

Efi Xanthou of the Green Party, told the Cyprus Mail that there is a European Directive that clearly states that microbreweries are entitled to reduced tax.

“Even if Cyprus does not follow this directive, if a local microbrewery exports to an EU member state that implements the directive, then it would pay reduced taxes,” she said.

What we have to do, Xanthou continued, is to ask once a year all member states to inform Cyprus which microbreweries are entitled to a reduced consumption tax and this will be notified to the tax department.

“We, as a state, are obligated to register and certify the quantities of beer of microbreweries. If this case went to court, I’m sure it would be rejected. The four companies that are currently registered and operating in Cyprus are subjected to reduced tax when exporting abroad.”

Xanthou added that the Ministry of Agriculture has to help these businesses to be able to export.

“If the government starts rejecting law proposals because of increased administrative costs for things that they have to do anyway, the executive and legislature will not be able to do their job, as we will pass the law, and they will invoke on administrative costs,” she concluded.

  • Brian Whiffen

    of coarse they wont reduce the tax on micro breweries… I believe most cost a fortune to set up with Cypriot red tape and are owned/run by foreigners, Mustn’t let the sheep see how a small business can be run profitably that would upset major supporters [the big breweries and their owners]
    anyway it will take a year or so then the government will be quite happy to pay the fines to the EU for failing to fully adopt another directive rvrn if it cost 4 or five times more than doing the job properly.

  • Veritas

    Pressure from the Church(KEO) and Photiades fam. (Carlsberg) might be a reason.
    Support the microbreweries!

  • oratis

    as a so called right wing party which is supposed to be supporting a free market economy, Dysi’s attitude towards this issue is absurd. by rights it shouldn’t have to take for an European directive for the government to reduce taxes on smaller companies, it should do it because it wants to. It’s even more absud that it takes for the green party to take a correct stance on this issue of taxation which is something which so called right wing Dysi should be doing. if you add on Dysi’s failure to stand up to the trade unions and reduce public expenditure on special benefits to politicians and ex politicians it proves that Dysi is not a proper right wing party as regards economics.

    • Caulkhead

      There doesn’t seem to be a ‘right wing’ and a ‘left wing’ in Cypriot politics, only a ‘my wing’!

  • Caulkhead

    There is an EU directive on this. Another opportunity for Cyprus the stick two fingers up to the EU and then complain it does nothing for them. Surely fines will be imposed at some point which will negate any tax benefit. I think Mist is right, I suspect the Church has had a hand in this.

  • Mist

    Has Mr. Jacuzzi and his brewery had a finger in this, keep the tax high on the competition?

    • Neroli

      Of course!! Only keo is allowed to be drunk! Can’t have these small breweries allowed lower tax, anyway who cares about EU directives here!!

      • Aitch

        Who cares about Keo, even my dog wont drink it and she likes a drink

