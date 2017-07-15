Too much hype over drillship’s activities

July 15th, 2017 Opinion

Too much hype over drillship’s activities

The ultra deepwater drillship West Capella

THE arrival of the West Capella drillship in Block 11 in the early hours of Wednesday and the reaction of the Turkish government have dominated the news, even overshadowing last week’s collapse of the conference on Cyprus.

We have heard about little else in the last few days, from the media and from the politicians, the latter constantly issuing assurances that everything was moving along smoothly and according to plan. Exploratory drilling was expected to begin in the next few days, once all the preparatory work was completed.

So far so good. Turkey has issued its own Navtex and Notams notices and has a frigate monitoring the West Capella from a distance of a few kilometres. It had done the same in the past when exploratory drilling was taking place. On Thursday, Reuters reported that two Turkish frigates and a submarine had been deployed in the eastern Mediterranean in order to “guarantee the security of oil transportation.” This was a peculiar explanation considering oil transportation is not at risk.

Turkey’s foreign ministry also issued a statement, late Thursday, saying it would protect its “its rights and interests in its continental shelf,” carry on supporting the Turkish Cypriot side and the “necessary answer would be given to the unilateral actions of the Greek Cypriot side.” The Turkish energy minister, meanwhile, said that the Barbaros will head to Morphou bay and that Turkey would buy its own platform to start its own exploratory drilling in the eastern Mediterranean.

In response to Ankara’s rhetoric, the Cyprus government through ministers and the spokesman, have been urging the public to remain calm and assuring us that there was no reason to worry. We hope they are correct, but we fear that repeating these assurances all the time and calling for calm has the exact opposite effect. This makes people worry, especially after the report from Greece’s defence ministry, some months ago, about the danger of a heated incident in Cyprus seas in the summer. More recently, President Anastasiades also referred to this threat, for his own reasons.

Turkey’s objective is to raise the ante through naval moves and strong-worded rhetoric and the Cyprus government appears caught in two minds about how to respond. On the one hand, it is avoiding becoming involved in any exchanges with Ankara, which is the right thing to do, but on the other hand, it keeps giving re-assurances to the public indicating that it is concerned about Turkey’s intimidation tactics.

We should all heed the advice of defence minister Christoforos Fokaides, who said yesterday that “the sooner we stop dealing daily with what is happening with the drillship, the better.”

  • George

    Turkeys continuing downward spiral. Seems they are losing at every turn. Every dog has its day and that particular mongrel seems to have had it.

    • Paralimni

      Yes that be as it may still doesn’t offer ROC any protection I don’t think the Turkish ship will do anything to the drill ship because there is nothing really going on at the moment. However it is a warning glance of things that may happen, unless international pressure is put on Turkey to behave. I still wonder why Greece does not send a couple of ships into the area just to hang around the drilling ship and offer no provocation.

    • Vladimir

      Looks like Turkey is doing it right. They observe if gas is found and commercially profitable. If not, then all sunk costs are at Cypriots’ shoulders. If yes, Turks will drill down next to you to also benefit. Fair game)

  • Tyler D

    So if we say, let’s not talk about any potential problems, do those problems disappear? Let’s face it, the Turkish leadership is volatile and unpredictable and things could get out of control. In which case the self assurance of the Greek Cypriot leadership would vanish in a puff of smoke and there would be calls for the much maligned UN and the international community to do something. Rather than the bland assurances that everything is under control, I hope behind the scenes there is an action plan for any possible negative developments.

  • Slomi

    Interesting.

  • Pullaard

    Mine’s bigger than yours. Yawn.

  • Alex

    “We should all heed the advice of defence minister Christoforos Fokaides, who said yesterday that “the sooner we stop dealing daily with what is happening with the drillship”

    So why does the CM not take the Minister’s advice?

    • Mike

      How else would the x-box super warriors be able to twist the story to vent their hate and vitriole at each other. I think a lot of people will be very dissapointed with the lack of benefits any gas or oil finds will result in for the country and people. It will be squandered assuming there is anything left to squander after survey, exploration, production, operating, transportation and refining costs are removed .

      • SuzieQ

        You forgot to mention the big brown pockets which will have to be filled as well.

        • Cyprus Polis pensioner

          And the extra ‘less than civil servants’ that will be hired regardless of need!

        • Arty

          The Brits aren’t going to receive a penny, they can go whistle.

          • SuzieQ

            Indeed they can.

