North Korea may have more nuclear bomb material than thought

July 15th, 2017 Asia, World 7 comments

US officials who see Kim Jong-un's regime as one of the world's top security threats

Thermal images of North Korea’s main nuclear site show Pyongyang may have reprocessed more plutonium than previously thought that can be used to enlarge its nuclear weapons stockpile, a U.S. think tank said.

The analysis by 38 North, a Washington-based North Korean monitoring project, was based on satellite images of the radiochemical laboratory at the Yongbyon nuclear plant from September until the end of June, amid rising international concerns over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

The think tank said images of the uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon could also indicate operation of centrifuges that could be used to increase North Korea’s stock of enriched uranium, its other source of bomb fuel.

There were signs too of at least short-term activity at North Korea’s Experimental Light Water Reactor that could be cause for concern, 38 North said.

The images of the radiochemical laboratory showed there had been at least two reprocessing cycles not previously known aimed at producing “an undetermined amount of plutonium that can further increase North Korea’s nuclear weapons stockpile,” something that would worry U.S. officials who see Pyongyang as one of the world’s top security threats.

It was unclear if the thermal activity detected at the uranium plant was the result of centrifuge operations or maintenance.

It said the thermal patterns at the plant’s isotope/tritium production facility suggested it was not operational and was therefore not producing tritium, an essential isotope used in boosted yield and hydrogen weapons.

North Korea manufactures atomic bombs using uranium and plutonium and has tested five nuclear bombs. Officials and experts say it could test a sixth at any time, despite U.S.-led international efforts to curb its program.

Pyongyang said its penultimate test in January 2016 was of a hydrogen bomb, something experts have treated with skepticism.

North Korea has been working to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the United States and last week tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile, which experts said could hit all of Alaska and parts of the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

Frustrated that China, North Korea’s main trading partner, has not done more to rein in Pyongyang, the Trump administration could impose new sanctions on small Chinese banks and other companies doing business with Pyongyang within weeks, two senior U.S. officials told Reuters this week.

U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has been seeking to overcome resistance from China and Russia to a U.N. Security Council resolution imposing stiffer international sanctions on Pyongyang.

Experts at 38 North estimated in April that North Korea could have as many as 20 nuclear bombs and could produce one more each month. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Peter Cooney)

  • Paranam Kid

    Excellent news. This is a very effective deterrent to keep the US at bay until it comes to its senses & sits down with NK to seriously negotiate a viable solution, and not one that can be thrown out the window like the previous one that was negotiated by the Clinton administration & flushed down the toilet by Bush jr.

    As for Haley, unfortunately she does have much more than a chicken brain so cannot make any coherent, sensible statements.

    • todi

      There is no negotiation with such people mate. Go to a mental hospital and try to negotiate his release with a patient, it’s nonsense. These totalitarian regimes should have been extinct by now.

      • Paranam Kid

        Sure pal, thinking independently from the crap you have been fed by the government & the MSM obviously is a bridge too far for you. Stay in your safe bubble, the world seems a lot friendlier from there. Sleep well.

    • Plasma Dawn

      A mad country gone nuclear and led by an insane and unstable dictator with blood on his hands who has slaughtered family and former friends and allies—not to count thousands upon thousands of political prisoners—and you are saying it is excellent news? This is sheer lunacy. The NK arsenal is putting the entire region in grave danger, not just their own brothers in SK. There is no viable solution because, like the Terminator, they cannot really be reasoned with. And if you think they are a concern only for the US then you couldn’t be more wrong. The US may pack up and go home one day, but SK, China, Russia, and Japan are stuck with a nuclear and unhinged NK forever.

      Only a depraved person who has called Hamas “a noble organization” is capable of expressing glee at North Korea having more nuclear bomb material than originally thought. I have to stop here, I need to throw up.

  • Douglas

    He clearly seems to be a very unstable individual and in isolation ,which makes him more dangerous to world peace.

    • Plasma Dawn

      …but Paranam Kid thinks it’s excellent news.

  • MountainMan

    China will pick the pieces.

