In shadow of crackdown, Turkey commemorates failed coup

July 15th, 2017 FRONT PAGE, Turkey, World 8 comments

In shadow of crackdown, Turkey commemorates failed coup

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a special debate to commemorate the attempted coup on its first anniversary at the Turkish parliament in Ankara

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and members of the opposition came together on Saturday to mark the anniversary of last year’s failed coup, in a moment of ceremonial unity all but overshadowed by the sweeping purges that have shaken society since.

The gathering in parliament was one of the first in a string of events planned through the weekend to commemorate the night of July 15, when thousands of unarmed civilians took to the streets to defy rogue soldiers who commandeered tanks and warplanes and bombed parliament in an attempt to seize power.

More than 240 people died before the coup was put down, a show of popular defiance that has likely ended decades of military interference in Turkish politics.

But along with a groundswell of nationalism, the coup’s greatest legacy has been the far-reaching crackdown.

Some 150,000 people have been sacked or suspended from jobs in the civil service and private sector and more than 50,000 detained for alleged links to the putsch. On Friday, the government said it had dismissed another 7,000 police, civil servants and academics for suspected links to the Muslim cleric it blames for the putsch.

“Our people did not leave sovereignty to their enemies and took hold of democracy to the death,” Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, as Erdogan and members of opposition parties looked on. “These monsters will surely receive the heaviest punishment they can within the law.”

Critics, including rights groups and some Western governments, say that Erdogan is using the state of emergency introduced after the coup to target opposition figures including rights activists, pro-Kurdish politicians and journalists.

The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) was represented by its deputy chairman as the party’s two co-leaders are in jail – as are local members of rights group Amnesty International and nearly 160 journalists, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

‘JUSTICE DESTROYED’

At the parliamentary ceremony, the head of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) decried what he said was the erosion of democracy following the coup.

“This parliament, which withstood bombs, has been rendered obsolete and its authority removed,” said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, in a reference to an April referendum that Erdogan narrowly won, giving him sweeping executive powers.

“In the past year, justice has been destroyed. Instead of rapid normalisation, a permanent state of emergency has been implemented.”

Kilicdaroglu this month finished a 25-day, 425 km (265 mile) “justice march” from Ankara to Istanbul, to protest the detention of a CHP lawmaker. The march, although largely ignored by the pro-government media, culminated in a massive rally in Istanbul against the crackdown.

In the run-up to the anniversary of July 15, Turkish media has been saturated by coverage from last year’s coup, with some channels showing almost constant footage of young men and even headscarved mothers facing down armed soldiers and tanks in Istanbul.

One man, 20-year-old Ismet Dogan, said he and his friends took to the streets of Istanbul the night of the coup after they heard the call from Erdogan to defy the soldiers. He was shot in both legs by soldiers, he told the website of broadcaster TRT Haber.

“My friends and I said, ‘We have one nation, if we are to die, let’s do it like men’,” he said. “Everyone who was there with me had come there to die. Nobody was afraid of death.”

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • hh faris

    Ne mutluyum türküm diyene!!!

  • Ambiguous

    I see that the the “Super-Patriots” didn’t like Akinci’s statement, so they put a perspective on it to suit themselves. Their doom laden comments are laughable. But, in all fairness what can one expect?
    They can do no more than bark into the wind. As the infamous saying goes…”they can hate as long as they fear”…and fear they do! lol

  • If the coup was really planned by over 200,000 people, why did it fail? The correct headline should read: “In shadow of crackdown, Turkey commemorates fake coup.”

  • Lysander

    Just holding my breath about how unpalatable and divisive the upcoming 20th of July celebrations will be. Of course, someone who’s almost single-handedly succeeded in overturning one century of Kemalist progress won’t be bothered by putting another – if not the final – nail in the coffin of Cypriot reunification. After all, every dog needs its pound of flesh, and Erdoğan’s recent victory was only made possible by the support of the Grey Wolves and their ilk.

    With Turkey favouring a role as a Mid-East power instead of joining the West, it’s probable that there’ll be further crackdowns regarding Cyprus and the Kurdish question. After all, isn’t utter ruthlessness the only way to gain respect in the region?

  • Slomi

    something very serious.

  • Gold51

    How this guy “Erdogan” can live with himself is a world wonder.
    All those descent people thrown into prisons, thousands fired from thier jobs on his word, even judges.!!
    Many of them look like they have been beaten and tortured by his grey wolf thugs in uniform.
    Erdogan actually made himself believe the coup was authentic.?
    No other nations leadership believes a word of it…..
    Still, the ultimate goal was to find a way to arrest many who dont like his form of government “the opposition”.
    This is Erdogans version of democracy..its called,
    “ERDOCRACY HYPOCRACY”.
    His followers banners say “democracy wins”.!! If only they new.

  • Stefcy

    As long Erdogan and his AKP is in power we will never know the truth behind the Coup.
    He is just accusing anybody who is criticizing him to be a terrorist and a follower of Gülen or the people who took part in the ” Justice march” he called traitors.

  • Douglas

    Here are some details about the military coups in the last 50 years, which have unseated four elected governments in Turkey:
    1960,1971,1980,1997,2007 and 2010 .I did not add the last alledged coup, as I believe it was staged by Erdogan to abuse the Human Rights of Turkish people,will he survive remains to be seen.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close