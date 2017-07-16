Anastasiades: Eide was living in an illusion that almost everything was solved 

President Nicos Anastasiades is convinced the correct strategy was followed by the Greek Cypriot side in Crans-Montana, he was quoted as saying in an interview with To Vima on Sunday.

In another interview with Kathimerini, he said Turkey had not been prepared to take the necessary steps on Cyprus before seeing results from its own negotiations with the EU.

He also said the Turkey-EU process would act as an incentive for Ankara for a new start to the talks, which were just interrupted, not ended, he said.

On UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide, Anastasiades criticised him for lack of preparation and said the envoy, although acting in good faith was “living in an illusion that almost everything was solved”, and was not clearly conveying the messages being received from Ankara.

Anastasiades told To Vima the correct strategy had been followed in Switzerland.

“Our proposal was clear and it was shared by the Greek government: the removal of guarantees and rights of intervention and simultaneously create mechanisms and monitoring for a solution where there would be safeguards for the security of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots,” he said.

Even the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, had received an incorrect impression from Turkey due to mixed signals from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

According to reports from Crans-Montana about what took place at the last dinner on Friday July 7, Cavusoglu had signalled to Guterres in private that Turkey was willing to drop the guarantees and intervention rights from the first day but it wanted a small troop presence, to be reviewed in 15 years.

The Turkish side says when Anastasiades was presented with the proposal at dinner he fell back on his ‘zero troops’ and ‘zero guarantees’ position.

The Greek Cypriot side says that when asked to put its proposals in writing about abolishing the guarantees and intervention rights, Cavusoglu had refused and appeared to backtrack on what he supposedly told Guterres in private. Anastasiades said last Monday, there had been a miscommunication between the two about what Turkey had been prepared to concede.

He said in the Kathimerini interview on Sunday he was ready to go back to the dialogue “if there is good preparation”.

Regarding the proposals submitted in Crans-Montana, Anastasiades said they were still on the table. As far as the rotating presidency was concerned, he said he made it clear that it could be accepted under certain conditions.

He also expressed full confidence in the Greek government and foreign minister Nicos Kotzias who is due in Cyprus Monday to attend two days of the National Council. Anastasiades said Kotzias had been one of the more positive of the conference participants. Eide is due to brief the UN Security Council on the Crans-Montana talks on Tuesday in New York.

Commenting on the provocations from the Turkish side over drilling in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Anastasiades said the government had taken a number of preventive legal measures. Turkey has sent a frigate to monitor the activities of the drillship West Capella acting on behalf of French giant Total.

Asked to comment on the possibility of gas pipeline linking Turkey with Israel, which would have to go through the island’s EEZ, Anastasiades said that although Cyprus could not veto this, there were other ways that would ensure the government’s permission would be needed for it to go ahead such as rights relating to the environment or future plans of the Republic.

He said he discussed this repeatedly with Israel, adding that if Turkey, even with the Cyprus issue unresolved, took some steps to recognise the Republic, this would greatly facilitate reaching such an agreement.

Meanwhile French Defence Minister Florence Parly is due in Cyprus on Monday for a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Christoforos Fokaides as part of his visit to two French frigates in the region that are participating in the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon Unifil. Paris is also closely monitoring developments related to Total’s drilling activities.

 

  • costaskarseras

    I cannot understand why people play down the very important statement in Mr Espen Barth Eide’s conclusion “That the Cyprus problem would have been solved by now if it were up to the Cypriots”.

    Whatever the mistakes made by the negotiators, they are not a reason to allow this crime to continue into its 44th year. We must never forget what the problem is. A NATO-Greek junta coup took place to justify a NATO-Turkish invasion that put in practice plans to partition and establish a mono-religious identity that required the implementation of an ethnic cleansing by expelling 200 000 people from their land because of ethnicity which is a war crime. The negotiations should have been adhering to the UN constitution, principles and the resolutions regarding Cyprus. Therefore, the Five Permanent Members of the Security Council must be involved in any future negotiations. I welcome the Russian ambassador’s Stanislav Osatzi constructive statement that: “Cyprus must be a united state without alien troops, with no rights of intervention”. We are awaiting similar statements from the guarantor, Britain and the USA to hear what they have to say.

    • NICKDAVIS844

      Further proof that what was designed by others for Cyprus had nothing to do with its populations interests.

  • Douglas

    Will this go on forever ?

    • Cat Cloudwatching

      Until Cypriots realise they’re not the centre of the universe. Hmmm, let me think. Yes, forever.

      • Sonar

        AR’nt we at the center of the universe hats a revelation

  • Αρκάδας

    Maybe it was you who was living in an illusion Mr. President.

  • Veritas

    A shameful but not surprising statement by the President. We can only note that he’ll go down in history as another weak and irresolute politician without the necessaryry, political determination to go this extra step to find a solution.
    Instead, he’s engaging himself in the classical cypriot tradition by accusing the UN representative for his own failure.
    This move is the final step for his re-election campaign of a second term.
    And then nothing is more beneficial then “to show the middle finger” to the UN, EU, the British, USA and all the rest of the “anti-cypriot” plotters.
    As the icing of the cake, you also invite the Greek foreign minister to participate in the next meeting of the National Council, the club for mutual, patriotic admiration.

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    I have a problem with the The penultimate paragraph of the above article. Anastasiades and the GCs want Turkey to recognise the Republic of Cyprus.Does Anastasiades and the rest of the GCs realise that that will mean that Turkey would have recognised a country whose parliament is made up solely of one community.That then will mean that the TRNC which is an illegal entity in the eyes of most of the world will have to be recognised by Anastasiades and the RoC.Or does he and the GCs naively expect the TCs to come back into the fold of the RoC.
    Nicos Anastasiades, you owe it to your people to elaborate.I personally have a problem with you insisting that Turkey recognise the RoC.If the unthinkable happens and Turkey does recognise the South (RoC) some day,will you then have no objection if the North (TRNC) is recognised by the rest of the world.
    A two state solution is becoming the likeliest ‘solution’ in my opinion.

  • Muffin the Mule

    The UN can send another 20 Represetatives to work a deal and each one will be accused by the Cypriot government in the South of being pro-Turk, not understanding ‘the issues’ and ‘forcing’ a solution.

    As a member of a refugee family who’s house has been occupied in the north since 1974, I long since gave up any hope of a return. Why?

    Fundamentally, the rest of the world cared not if Turkey’s illegal occupation after its legal intervention almost divided the island in two because it tired of the ‘Cyprob’ both before and after 1974. Much more so after.

    Turkey, meanwhile recognised this, certainly after 2004 and calmly set about entrenching itself in the north of the island, displacing many Turkish Cypriots with settlers, piping in water, building hospitals, universities, roads and tourism infrastructure.

    The irony, for those who once saught to rid the island of Turkish Cypriots is they will have succeeded, replacing them with thousands more mainland Turks while giving away over one third of the Island.

    Over 43 years have passed, many plans have failed and simply waiting for some new world order or new stance from Turkey is a pipe dream. IT WON’T HAPPEN.

    • mehmet abdi

      very good comments…

    • Sonar

      I think you hit the nail on the head, the longer this fiasco go’s on less and less of the North the south will recover if any at all

  • Caulkhead

    When you are in a hole, stop digging!

  • The True Cypriot

    This is part of the illusion that the GCs are now creating to get another UN envoy and spin out another so called peace process for years and years ,whilst ensuring we stay embargoed.

    This is a very simple game the GCs are playing – either we TCs capitulate or they spin out the embargoes.

    That is why they make demands that we will never agree to.

    Had they agreed the Annan Plan back in 2004, most Turkish troops would have left by 2019, just 2 years away now.

    Turkey will embed itself even more into the North and it will be another cause for greek complaints in the years ahead.

    Very odd strategy that will achieve the reverse of what the GCs want.

    • Sonar

      Standby another UN envoy to be nailed at the door of the Cyprus problem

      • The True Cypriot

        Maybe a Greek UN envoy will satisfy them?

        • Chrys Elias Chrysostomou

          We don’t want Greek or Turkish or Chinese or anything else
          We just want to sort this out between us in Cyprus by Cypriots

    • Chrys Elias Chrysostomou

      The reason for the embargo is because you are living in our properties that you have taken by force
      When that is resolved there will be no embargo, SIMPLE

      • The True Cypriot

        I think you will find that our properties in the south are also being used by your side, notably your main airport and most of the front of Larnace are Turkish land.

        We have built the north from nothing.

        • Chrys Elias Chrysostomou

          The occupied area was already built
          Remember the ethnic cleansing in 1974 was forced upon us by the Turkish invading army, the difference is that if you want your land in the free
          Area you can have it we can’t have ours

        • Mike

          There is a fundamental difference between being forced from a home under threat of death by superior and disproportionate armed forces and abandoning a home in response to a political call from political leadership. However that aside two wrongs do not make a right and one act cannot and does not mitigate the other. Your last 7 word sentence cannot be given the dignity of a response.

  • xenonx

    Poor Eide was handed a poison chalice. From day one I wrote he would not be the one to broker the deal, but he lived in hope. He always had to put on a positive front, while treading on eggshells and denying that he was not getting anywhere, especially with Mr. A.

    I hope the UN will reward him with a task that is doable after the time he has wasted on trying to solve the Cyprob, for which there is no solution while anyone who can remember 1974 is still living.

  • Cyprus Polis pensioner

    Amazed it took so long for the UN Special rep’ to be castigated – just look at the history, these poor guys always get the blame ‘pro- Turkish side this & that’.

    At the end of the day none of the leaders involved had the stature, political will or maturity to get to an agreement. Blame gaming helps no one, all had their parts to play in the failure of the talks. However, my suspicions are that Mr A in large holds a big responsibility for the failure as he clearly had no intention of negotiating with any honest intention.

    • Costas

      and everyone else had the honest intention? xD nice one

      • Cyprus Polis pensioner

        Perhaps not, but Mr A makes such a big deal of his intentions and failed miserably; in any negotiation, you have to be prepared for dishonesty, but he and his advisors lack the intellect to deal with any of this, in my opinion. He simply shoots his mouth off and ALWAYS walks into any trap set by the ‘other sides’.

        • Costas

          that is true, but to be blaming a one guy only, in a negotiation, where lots of people/ powers/ countries were involved is unfair, the failure came collectively

          • gentlegiant161

            If as is said by the president that Eide was living under an illusion he didnt have the guts to say at tne time and further to the outside world he was involved in creating that illusion himself.?
            The pres demonstrated admirably he was not acting what he was speaking before Montana even started!
            Another in a long line of special advisors is castigated and another attempt in a long line of attempts fails …..there is a pattern that gives rise to who really wants a settlement on either side.
            Give me an answer why the 1978 plan failed and the reason.
            The offers were never betterafter than that.

            • Costas

              im not disagreeing with what u r saying, what im saying though, is this could go for anyone, for anyone did their part for the talks to fail.

  • mustafa balci

    I Don understand Mr A eu process for turkey is dead this is worry

  • Arnt Otto Østlie

    As for guarantees, the presence of the Turkish troops has worked for forty years. Why not a bit longer?
    Cyprus has the British bases.

    • Kibristan

      Hang on, what do you think is the similarities are between the dispositions of the SBAs and the TR troops now or the future disposition of any TR base.

      • Arnt Otto Østlie

        They both serve to deter outbreak of hostilities, don’t they?

    • Chrys Elias Chrysostomou

      Bearing in mind these Turkish troops raped, killed stolen and destroyed much of what they touched, it is no surprise they are not wanted
      The sooner it is understood this is very symbolic the easier it is to find a solution
      Cyprus is meant to be and independent state, Turkish, Greek and British troops can go HIN and leave us alone

      • mustafa balci

        But you done nothing to tc you are so innocent aren’t you this kind of attitude will get you nowhere

        • Chrys Elias Chrysostomou

          No one is particularly innocent here
          It is not a contest who did the most
          I am explaining that in 2017 we do t need foreigners (Turks or Greeks) meddling in our affairs

    • Mike

      Arnt, Cyprus does not have the British Bases, Britain has them, they just happen to be British sovereign territory on the Island of Cyprus I wonder why so many people seem to have difficulty in understanding sovereign areas on foreign soil. Britain will only act to defend her sovereign bases if they and they alone were threatened. If you are inferring they would act to protect Cyprus they would not, at least not without a mandate to do so from the UNSC which would involve a coallition force.

  • Alex

    “Anastasiades: Eide was living in an illusion that almost everything was solved ”

    Yes, but why say it after the fact Mr Prez?
    Trump would have had him out soon after he was appointed, it is called leadership.

    • Arnt Otto Østlie

      Does Anastasiades really need a scapegoat? Eide has consistently made it perfectly clear that the parties need to find the solution.

      • Neroli

        You know the game – the blame game!

    • Neroli

      Something he lacks – leadership!

