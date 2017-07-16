Convicted former mayor injured in prison football game

July 16th, 2017 Cyprus 7 comments

Convicted former mayor injured in prison football game

Savvas Vergas

Jailed former Paphos mayor Savvas Vergas was injured on Sunday while playing football at the Nicosia Central Prisons, and was taken to hospital for treatment, reports said.

According to the reports, Vergas sustained head injuries when he and another player collided while trying to head the ball

He was treated at the Nicosia hospital and returned to his cell.

In May this year, Vergas saw an added two years slapped on to the six-year prison term he is currently serving for corruption, extortion, and abuse of power, over the Paphos landfill scandal.

The sentences will run concurrently, but only after Vergas serves the six years he got for the Paphos Sewerage Board (Sapa) bribery scandal in 2015.

  • Mist

    He should be in his cell 23 hrs a day. Slag thief. Slime that has corrupted the good in Cyprus. Why has his his house not been repossessed by the people? and the tennis court?

  • Douglas

    Serious concussion with memory loss,who am I ?

  • Eye on Cyprus

    I hope his teeth are OK.

  • JS Gost

    With the daily revelations about senior civil servants I would have to wonder if he will ever get out. Is there a plan for him to move to hospital, then released on compassionate grounds ?

    • Barry White

      There is always the Eoka Rehabilitation Clinic for recurring headaches.

      • almostbroke

        Where do you go for ‘chest pains ‘ ?

  • Cydee

    Lol that’s a new one. He’ll get recurrent headaches now…

