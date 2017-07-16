Convicted former mayor injured in prison football game

Jailed former Paphos mayor Savvas Vergas was injured on Sunday while playing football at the Nicosia Central Prisons, and was taken to hospital for treatment, reports said.

According to the reports, Vergas sustained head injuries when he and another player collided while trying to head the ball

He was treated at the Nicosia hospital and returned to his cell.

In May this year, Vergas saw an added two years slapped on to the six-year prison term he is currently serving for corruption, extortion, and abuse of power, over the Paphos landfill scandal.

The sentences will run concurrently, but only after Vergas serves the six years he got for the Paphos Sewerage Board (Sapa) bribery scandal in 2015.