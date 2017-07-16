Georgiades says settlement should stem from 21st century, not the past

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades,

The solution to the Cyprus problem would be decisive in the creation of a modern state safeguarding the conditions of prosperity, security and prospect for its citizens, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades has said, adding this settlement should come from the 21st century and not “the sad past”.

Speaking in a memorial service for the victims of the 1974 coup, that paved the way for the Turkish invasion five days later, Georgiades said the last UN-sponsored effort to reunite Cyprus, which ended inconclusively in Crans Montana, Switzerland, confirmed that the weight of the past continues to dictate the future of the island.

Neither international mobiliation, nor Cyprus’ and Greece’s sincere stance are enough to create a new prospect if they are not accompanied with an equally sincere stance on behalf of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots, Georgiades added.

    Why not go ahead right now with “the creation of a modern state safeguarding the conditions of prosperity, security and prospect for its citizens”; at least in the South: creating a ‘head start’ for such IF reunification ever happens.

