July 16th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, Divided Island, Greece, News, World 28 comments

Greece not ready to accept anything short of full sovereignty for Cyprus

File photo of Pavlos Pavlopoulos in Cyprus with President Nicos Anastasiades

Greece is striving for a just and viable solution to the Cyprus issue as soon as possible but could not accept anything short of full sovereignty for the island, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos said on Sunday, according to the Athens-Macedonia press agency (ANA-MPA).

He said Greece was also ready to fully defend its borders, territorial integrity and sovereignty, the report said, adding that Greece’s borders were also EU borders.

“The Cyprus Republic, as a full member of the EU, cannot conceivably have a limited sovereignty, as would result from occupation troops and anachronistic third-party guarantees,” he said.

Pavlopoulos said this would be contrary to international and European law. He added that it would also create a dangerous and possibly disastrous precedent for the sovereignty of every EU member-state, the agency report said.

On Greco-Turkish relations, Pavlopoulos said Greece will not make any concessions when it came to Turkey having to implement EU laws and practices.

“Setting as an inviolable term the self-evident need for full respect and unremitting adherence of European and international law in its entirety, our country strives with actions to develop close ties of good neighbourhood and sincere friendship with Turkey. And it is prepared to offer its active support to Turkey’s rapprochement with the EU,” he said.

 

  • Slomi

    A wise enemy is much better than a foolish friend!!!

  • Trevor

    So Greece wants Cyprus to have ” full sovereignty ” . This would mean Cyprus would have to leave the EU .Strange that Greece needs to stay a member to get the necessary bailouts . Don’t they want Cyprus to be treated in the same way ?

  • Paranam Kid

    So Greece decides what is acceptable for Cyprus ???? And all those GCs on this forum who excoriated me every time I mentioned that mama Greece decides for baby RoC !!! It’s a joke.

    • Arty

      You are the joke, and you are an out and out hypocrite.

    • Neroli

      Of course, surely you know that Cyprus is a Greek island!

      • Paranam Kid

        Cyprus does NOT belong to the Greeks, NOR to the Turks, but to the Cypriots ONLY. The Cypriots are made up of Greek & Turkish ethnicities, and that cannot & wil not be changed.

        • Neroli

          You don’t miss my sarcasm I hope?? 😉

          • Paranam Kid

            I hesitated, but then on the basis of our past differences I decided that you must be looking for confrontation again. How stupid & shortsighted of my part. Oh well, I suppose that just proves I am only fallible, like most mere mortals. Mind you, Soho-Knights missed it too !!

            • Slomi

              your above view is simply beautiful.

              • Soho-Knights

                oooh! Slomi! You are so sweet (pathetic)! You all play the fiddle you only know one tune! You Slomi are the worst. You have never ever answered a question. How can you defend rapists and sodomites? Please reply explaining why you don’t! Defend these perverts. All 26 readers of CM are watching!

                • Slomi

                  Idiot.

                  • Soho-Knights

                    No! No! No! Slomi! I may upset the barbarians the deniers and the delusional(you!) But you! Pretending you are sweet and nice defend the rapists and sodomits!!! I continually challenge you to condemn these perverted barbarians. You deflect the question and pretend that it was not asked. It is you who is a danger to society.

                    • Mike

                      Slomi is a Turkish / Turkish Cypriot sympathiser and always takes their side in any discussions albeit in an inert way. Its his or her prerogative so expecting an answer to a controversial question is pointless

                    • Slomi

                      Just for turkish cypriots as well as thoseGreek Cypriots too who suffered .Nothing with Turkey regime.

                • Red ken

                  I don Think slomi defends rapists and sodomites nor thieves,conmens or liers or fools,
                  Explain why you keep quiet about the pervert man of Christ rapping and sodomiting young boys in your backyard
                  YOU ARE A foolish

                  • Slomi

                    Thank you for your understanding. No sane human being can defend criminals of human values. 😊☺😊
                    Thank you again. Your bold moral support for me reminded me of High Tide ,as he is bold like you .
                    Cheers.

                    • Red ken

                      Don’t pay any attention to this fools ,
                      You are one off the most sensible commentator on this form.
                      This idiots are all talk no action I experienced that in 1963 and 1974 .
                      All that they’re do is just talk and talk and more talk .

                    • Slomi

                      OK. You are right, Thank you😊

        • Slomi

          well said.

      • Soho-Knights

        Well said Neroli
        You have at last come to your senses. was it because Erdogan has just dismissed, arrested 7000 teachers , policemen, civil servants? bringing the total to 200000 yes 200000! or! is the way people are treated once arrested? Rape and sodomy! What right thinking person would want to belong to that gang of barbarians. Check your ancestor you are a Greek. Welcome!

        • Neroli

          Pure English!

          • Maz

            With a sprinkle of Ottoman!

          • Soho-Knights

            Ha! Ha! Ha!

          • Mike

            Would that be Norman, Angle, Saxon, Roman or Viking English as I understand the only true Britons, as few as they are, are in what is now termed Cornwall.

    • Vova Khavkin

      And don’t forget mama Russia

      • Slomi

        With such a mama and papa, and with a rich uncle namely EU, how could this pampered child grow up?

    • JS Gost

      Greece has done such a good job hysterically, I mean historically, managing it’s own affairs. A mad man will get himself into trouble, only an idiot follows him.

    • Quasimodo

      Is that what you got from reading this article? #genius

