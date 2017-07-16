By Agnieszka Rakoczy

PASTRY, so tasty. And, if, like me, weight is an issue and you’re diet conscious, so damnably waisty. Deep breath, self control, a promise to choose sparingly.

Let us cross the threshold of the bijou premises of Chalet Doux, just a few limousine lengths away from the fortress-like US embassy in Nicosia’s Engomi district.

Look beyond the mouth-watering display of delectables showcased in window display and on counter top and be greeted by the charming, much-travelled, Lebanese-born proprietor, Wajdi Talhouk the passionate pastry chef himself.

Hard to believe that this dazzling array of jewel-like pastries, so intricate and delicate, requires the dedication and the stamina of an Olympic athlete and the willingness to serve as much as a decade-long apprenticeship of trial and error.

The dedicated pastry chef works a 14-hour day, is humble in face of the complexity and demands of his chosen art form and, like all artists, knows that there are no shortcuts when pursuing perfection.

Now 42, Wajdi is married to a Cypriot and has been living here since 2013 when, returning to the island with their two children, he and his wife Stella started to realise their dream that culminated in opening Chalet Doux three years later.

Wajdi, a member of Lebanon’s Druze community, always knew he wanted to do something creative. He left Lebanon at age 21 to join relatives working in Dubai. After an initial stint as a salesman, he found himself in the catering business, gradually becoming more and more interested in the culinary end of things.

Like many of his fellow Lebanese, he was eager to travel and explore opportunities. He and a cousin opened a short-lived take away in Moscow. Their stake ran out and he returned to Lebanon where he learned about ice cream working with an American outfit called “I can’t believe it’s yoghurt”.

Then he came to Cyprus, meeting Stella, his future wife. While experimenting at home with pastry, he realised that his growing fascination would lead nowhere unless he got some professional training.

Scotland beckoned and soon he was immersed in culinary courses in Edinburgh while holding down a series of jobs in restaurants and as a cosmetic salesman. He readily admits studying and working was not easy – two years flatout from 7 a.m. till after midnight.

“I did a culinary art course as a professional chef and then another to specialise in pastry. It was tough but the restaurants I worked in made me responsible for sweets and pastries.”

He worked in many of Edinburgh’s landmark establishments including the Michelin-listed Castle Terrace Restaurant, the Caledonian, and Edinburgh’s first open plan bakery, the Bread Winners. So keen was he to learn more about traditional bread-making practices that he told Bread Winners he would work for free. Within a week, they offered him a salaried job.

“We used to make a lot of baked stuff – croissants, Danish pastry, bread, wedding cakes, canapes. It was tough because it was so busy and you have to really concentrate on just what it is you are doing. This is when your skills count because when you are very busy you have to make everything perfect and fast at the same time.”

Edinburgh was a time of sharing and experimenting, “of exchanging recipes and secrets all the time”. It was a place for mutual development. At one point they even thought of opening a business there and might still someday. “But my wife is Cypriot and we have our property here, house, children so…”.

So it was that they came came back to Nicosia, intent on starting out small, building up slowly, adding to the repertoire gradually. Eclairs, fruit tarts, opera cakes, (in winter) chestnut cream cakes, lemon tarts, passion fruit tarts. A palet for the most discerning pallette.

Ever the perfectionist, Wajdi is firm about the direction he wants to go in. “I don’t want to make 50 different things with five great and 45 merely ok. Every cake has to be unique. Of course, I can make 100 desserts but it is not the right way. Our best sellers are the eclairs and opera cakes but we are slowly developing new flavours. New eclairs – raspberry, matcha, salty caramel. A new opera cake with matcha green powder and black sesame seeds. Very nice!”

They are now starting to make a modern version of mille feuille with a meringue topping in because people are asking for something different. Chocolate and nut flavours are popular too – but not too heavy. And, of course, croissants and panne au chocolate.

To ensure quality and consistency, Wajdi insists on regular taste tests and notes that his exacting standards require that they throw out tarts within two days .

“They taste as good but don’t look as good”, he says simply.

He is encouraged that the business is growing and takes special satisfaction that his croissants and other creations are appreciated by the younger generation. “They want the best, understand more about quality and always want new things.”

Invoking the importance of passion, he points out that to be a great pastry chef is not about learning. “I know a lot of chefs that have years of experience yet they don’t know how to make good pastries. Others, some very young, have lots of passion for pastry and are doing very good things.”

Pastry, he explains, is about experience and understanding how pastry works. It’s about understanding the flavours and textures “but it’s also understanding about passion. If you don’t have passion, nobody can do anything about it.” Also, curiousity and imagination is important. “You need to experiement a lot and must always want to do things better. Even after 10 or 20 years, you must keep on fixing and upgrading all the time to reach perfection.”

This is why he is a firm believer in the benefits of multiculturalism. “A pastry chef should be exposed to many cultures and work in many places. Otherwise he will never be a good chef.” Big cities offer diversity, invaluable experience. They fire the imagination. People have different tastes. What works in one setting, one climate might not work elsewhere. Working with chefs from different countries means sharing new ideas, recipes, flavours. All to the good. Weather can be a factor. What works in the UK may not work here.

Wajdi believes his Lebanese background has stood him in good stead. In Edinburgh, for example, he was able to share his expertise in making baklava just as other chefs know the desserts from their countries and regions.

The art of pastry, he claims, is like playing music. “Some people just know how to play guitar. Some play for 20 years and it is good but never great!”

Making pastry requires consistency and that doesn’t come from the recipe. “What gives you consistency is understanding, the feel of things, knowing how, for exampe, a change in the weather can change things. A good pastry chef “needs to be able to judge what is wrong when he touches something or looks at it. This comes from experience and from learning from others.”

He shrugs philosophically, noting that in his experience some people are too stubborn to learn from the mistakes of others. This is true of some of the interns he teaches who don’t listen and make mistakes. A successful chef has to to listen and learn from his or her mistakes

Just understanding ingredients and chemical reactions is a science in itself. Sugar gives softness to flour. A croissant requires a temperature of below 25 degrees if it is to puff up nicely. The right temperature for mixing chocolate and cream to make a mousse cannot be less than 31 degrees. “Yet some people are in a hurry and ignore those things!” This kind of precision is why “we use laser to measure exact temperature”.

Hard to think of the airy eclair as one tough pastry but she is a demanding and exacting creation. “You need to control humidity, moisture of the dough and the temperature of the baking.” You need technique and you need experience in order to make them. Wajdi admits than when he first started to try and make them back in 2001, “I tried 100 times or more and got fed up, tired, really pissed off…”

He had all the books for eclairs but they weren’t necessarily accurate. In fact, none of them worked. He had to develop his own recipe and then learn to adjust when, for example, he was using a different oven. Knowledge yes, but experience too.

You have to love the job if you want to be a pastry chef, Wajdi says. The hours are notorious. The discipline is exacting. The requirements meticulous. And within all these strictures, you must able to innovate. “For me it is ok because I love pastry. But for others it can be too much. Working 14 hours a day isn’t for everyone. Some chefs can’t do it and they quit.” On a typical day, Wajdi comes on premises at 5.30 a.m. and bakes fresh croissants and Danish pastry. Then it’s time to clean the coffee machine. After the general clean up, fridge inspection. Check up and sample taste the desserts which in summer especially can change quickly. Dough making, cake making, customer service, dealing with suppliers etc, makes for a full day, a day that draws to a close at 8 p.m.

He doesn’t have time to exercise and work out yet acknowledges that the job makes heavy physical and mental demands. “When you are young you can handle these things easily but as you get older you need to balance things more.” He is conscious of this. In addition to baking and running the shop, he is training a helper but, as he points out, it takes a lot of time to train someone. They have to be motivated, to have the passion. “Not many people know that it takes six hours to make a simple croissant dough.”

Despite the onerous burden, he hopes to expand the business. His sister, a consultant in Dubai, is advising.

“At the end of the day, you have to take chances in life if you want to succeed. We want to become a big company but no mass production. We want to train chefs here and if they are good they can become share-holders perhaps. It is important that they stay with us because our quality is most important. This business needs a proper pastry chef all the time.”

Chalet Doux Patisserie, Metochiou 49H, Engomi, Nicosia;

Tel: 99 969261; https://www.chaletdoux.com