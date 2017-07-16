Following a number of requests from readers to re-post columns by Loucas Charalambous who died suddenly last week at the age of 67, his past writings can be found at this link:
http://cyprus-mail.com/author/loucas-charlambous/
Read previous columns by Loucas Charalambous
