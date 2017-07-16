Read previous columns by Loucas Charalambous

Following a number of requests from readers to re-post columns by Loucas Charalambous who died suddenly last week at the age of 67, his past writings can be found at this link:
http://cyprus-mail.com/author/loucas-charlambous/

  • Rex

    One of the greatest writers the Cyprus Mail has ever had. Every article of his is interesting and wise.

  • Louis

    Next they will be wanting to canonise him!

  • Gipsy Eyes

    He’ll be sadly missed by many of us on here.

