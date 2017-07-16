Road policing helps force find drugs, weapons and wanted persons

Police said on Sunday their ‘road policing’ activities had resulted in over 500 criminal cases in the first six months of this year aside from traffic violations.

Road policing, or ‘stop and check’ which the force has been engaged in since 2013, allows officers to pursue suspicions they may have about a motorist other than those related to traffic offences, such as drug possession. It also aids crime prevention, they say.

According to data released on Sunday, during the six-month period, officers nabbed 17 illegal immigrants, uncovered 66 cases of drugs possession and 41 cases involving possession of illegal weapons by drivers.

They also recovered 20 stolen vehicles and located 41 wanted or missing persons through road policing. In addition, 16 drivers stopped for road checks were found to be in possession of stolen property, while another ten had burglary tools in their cars.

Another 328 offences were detected, the force said, without elaborating on what they were.