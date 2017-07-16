Turkey detains newspaper editor over coup column – newspaper

July 16th, 2017 FRONT PAGE, Turkey, World 10 comments

Turkey detains newspaper editor over coup column – newspaper

Yeliz Koray

Turkish authorities detained the editor of a regional newspaper over a column she wrote criticising the government for exaggerating the importance of last year’s coup attempt, the newspaper said.

Yeliz Koray, editor of the Kocaeli Koz newspaper in the northwestern province of Izmit, was detained at her home late on Saturday, the newspaper said.

“Certain groups were bothered by the piece and made Koray a target. They wanted to lynch Koray for her writing, which is part of the right of freedom of expression,” the newspaper said on its website on Sunday.

In a column entitled “I’ll Eat Your Epic”, Koray criticised the government for what she said was an overemphasis on the events of July 15 last year, saying it paled in significance next to World War I and major battles in Turkish history.

She said the government had not done enough to expose what happened on the night, when rogue soldiers commandeered tanks and planes in an attempt to topple Erdogan. Some 250 people were killed, many of them unarmed civilians.

No one was immediately available for comment at the paper or at the local prosecutor’s office.

Hundreds of thousands of Turks rallied to mark the anniversary of last year’s failed coup in an outpouring of mass support for President Tayyip Erdogan that lay bare the divisions of a society riven by widespread purges.

In the aftermath of the putsch, some 150,000 people have been sacked or suspended from jobs in the civil service and private sector and more than 50,000 were detained for alleged links to the putsch, including local members of rights groups such as Amnesty International.

The purge, which has led to the detention of many journalists and caused the closure of some 130 media outlets, has alarmed Turkey’s Western allies and rights groups, who say Erdogan is using the coup as a pretext to muzzle dissent.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists calls Turkey the world’s biggest jailer of journalists, with some 160 detained.

The government says the measures are necessary due to the gravity of the threats it faces.

Print Friendly
  • Gold51

    Hope the editor is released before Erdogan brings back state executions to remove permanently, all opposition.
    Turks have been hypnotized by Erdogans frenzied style patriotic speeches before they march to war? They have fallen to Hitler style speeches by a dictator using religion and faulce patriotism to fulfil his dream of being a one man government….leader….sultan. Ultimately a Modern-day,
    “NATO MEMBER DICTATOR”.!

    • Cydee

      Should be suspended from NATO membership until regime-change.

    • Stefcy

      You like her?

  • Stefcy

    Unbelievable ,the madness goes on. And about all this craziness going on by Erdogan I can’t help but thinking about the little children rhyme we learned.
    160 little Journalists were writing about a crime
    they were detained by Erdogan
    and then there were only nine.

  • Adele

    Freedom of speech?

    • Slomi

      Not in Turkey:(

      • Adele

        Sadly not Slomi.

        • Slomi

          Last two years are the most terrible years in history of democracy in Turkey. It is very negative for people .

          • Adele

            Yes Slomi I totally agree the Turkish citizens are to scared now to go against their “master” very sad.

            • Slomi

              Scary:((

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close