Our View: What’s really left for the National Council to discuss?

July 16th, 2017 Opinion, Our View 20 comments

Our View: What’s really left for the National Council to discuss?

THE NATIONAL Council meets tomorrow to discuss the next moves after the collapse of the conference on Cyprus. ‘What next’ will be the subject of the meeting that on Tuesday will have Greece’s foreign minister Nikos Kotzias as a special guest, supposedly to help President Anastasiades and the party leaders make decisions about the Cyprus problem. It is interesting that Kotzias will be present, as his contributions to the two conferences on Cyprus have not proved very helpful to the efforts to reach a compromise.

Before the first conference, he declared that Greece would attend only on condition that guarantees were abolished and all Turkish troops withdrawn. He eventually attended, but the conference ended prematurely, because Kotzias who had managed to fall out with the UN Secretary-General was not ready to discuss the details of security and guarantees and sought a meeting of technocrats to bash out the details; it was granted. In Crans-Montana Kotzias’ zero guarantees, zero troops doctrine became Anastasiades’ position, from which he was not prepared to budge.

This has now become the official position of the government. In his televised address on Monday night, Anastasiades said he would agree to negotiate only if the Treaty of Guarantee and the Treaty of Alliance were abolished from the first day of a settlement; there also had to be a timeframe for full withdrawal of Turkish troops. This was similar to the conditions set by the Diko leader Nikolas Papadopoulos, before the conference, the only difference being the timing. Papadopoulos wanted guarantees abolished and troops withdrawn before the referendum on a settlement was held.

Having embraced the Kotzias doctrine, which precludes the resumption of talks, what will the National Council be discussing tomorrow and Tuesday? Presumably, the ‘new strategy’ that is a slogan without substance, repeated ad nauseam by the rejectionist parties, as an allegedly viable alternative to the negotiations. Giorgos Lillikas, the leader of the Citizens Allaince submitted his old proposals for a new strategy at last Monday’s meeting, while Diko had released its proposals before the conference, but had not submitted them to the National Council. It will probably do so tomorrow.

These proposals are nothing new or original. In fact, they have been used for the last 30 years without any real practical benefit for the Greek Cypriot side. They are based on the premise that we should raise the political and economic cost of the continuing occupation for Turkey. This, their simplistic theory says, would force the Turks to pull out of Cyprus. They ignore the fact that the Republic’s policy of the last 40 years had been exclusively focused on creating a political cost for Turkey. All that we achieved was to block the opening of some chapters in Turkey’s EU accession negotiations, but it did not have a big cost on Turkey.

Even the non-recognition of the north, the one and only objective of our foreign policy, is the result of powerful states not wanting it to happen rather than through our efforts. This brings us to the other simplistic tenet of our new strategy – the forging of strategic alliances with neighbouring countries to counter Turkish might by changing the balance of power. This is another simplistic theory that completely ignores our tiny size. What country, even in the region would opt to have relations with country of less than a million people that is both economically and militarily irrelevant?

The interests of the big powers – the US, the EU and principled Russia – are best served by good relations with Turkey, as they have all proved time and again. The fantasy that we would forge an alliance with Israel, as a counter to Turkey, was exposed again this week when it was announced that Tel Aviv was on the verge of signing an agreement for building a pipeline to take its natural gas to Turkey, via the Cypriot EEZ.

What the National Council should be discussing tomorrow, if they could break with the traditional habit of offering false hope to people, is not a new strategy but the new target, now that negotiations on bi-zonal, bi-communal federation has been all but ruled out, by our new zero guarantees, zero troops doctrine that the Turks refuse to discuss. Under the new conditions, the only target left is an agreement on partition, which could also be negotiated by the two sides. Perhaps we could secure the return of some territory, come to an agreement on the exploitation of natural gas that would allow the pursuit of our energy plans without the uncertainty caused by Turkey’s threats and sign a friendship/co-operation agreement with the north. Such a deal would also be easier to sell to Greek Cypriots, the majority of whom are opposed to BBF and power-sharing with Turkish Cypriots.

This is a realistic and achievable target, which the National Council should be discussing tomorrow, but we suspect our party leaders will stick to the tradition of setting unattainable targets and offering false hopes via the new strategy.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Stanlio

    Good piece advocating Turkey’s positions on Cyprus. Well done, CM. Could have been written by Turkey’s foreign ministry. Maybe it was.

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    Sorry CM.The last paragraph is the only bit of the above that stands out.

  • Muffin the Mule

    The articles closing paragraphs are absolutely spot on. This is all that remains.

  • Mong Hlop

    there is nothing to sign with the monkey enclave – it is clear that it is the sultanate that runs the show – akinci is just a puppet

    • Sonar

      Very conductive comment.

  • Turk Mehmet

    The only way forward from now on is to separate states

    • Mong Hlop

      there is already an EU member state

      • Sonar

        You definitely have to get hold of your self

  • John Mavro

    -”Such a deal would also be easier to sell to Greek Cypriots, the majority of whom are opposed to BBF and power-sharing with Turkish Cypriots.”

    Where does the writer of this fact challenged CM view get his/her information from so as to arrive, with such absolute certainty, at the conclusion that the ”majority…are opposed to BBF and power sharing with Turkish Cypriots”? Let us hope the mindless, bigoted and emotional nationalistic exchanges on this forum, by the pseudo super patriot idiots (such as SOKRATIS below) who pose as ”commentators” have not formed the basis of his/her research in determining the ”majority” described above.

    Certainly, the thinking and SENSIBLE majority, on both sides, are fed up with enforced partition due only to the devious and self serving shenanigans of the ”politicians” and would welcome the opportunity to live under a reasonable, human centred and win-win federation. And put behind them the hatred, nationalism and hostilities of the past since a settlement would bring to an end our dark past and unsustainable status quo and usher in a new period of prosperity, stability and well being for the majority. And to consign the perpetrators of these treasonous events to the scrapheap of oblivion. If not to life terms in jail which they so richly deserve.

    Aside from that, we agree that the national circus and talking shop known as the ”national council” is not only an anachronistic remnant of the past, set up by the biggest fool of all, Makarios, but serves NO purpose whatsoever. Except to make the political dwarfs, the little complexed and cowardly individuals that participate there, feel important and to boost their over inflated egos since they believe that they hold our future in their grubby hands and they know best what is good for all the rest of us.

    When one looks at the current collection of misfits and lowlifes attending – headed by the ultimate deceitful liar Anastasiades, little Papadopoulos, Sizopoulos, Lillikas, Theocharous, Perdikis, the ELAM thug, the village idiot and the rest, one can only have nightmares about the collective sum of integrity, honesty and of course intellectual capacity sitting around the table. Political pygmies who have NEVER done an honest day’s work in their entire miserable lives. And who have NEVER run anything, except their big mouths. All suffering from verbal diarrhea given the amount of utter cr*p that comes out of their mouths. United by only one thing: their abhorrence towards any prospect of a settlement and their blind allegiance to their masters in that other basket case, Greece. The self appointed Leonidas’s out to protect us from the Turkish hordes and the preserve ”hellenism” on this cursed and tragic island. And who in reality are only concerned about one thing: self enrichment and the continued plunder of our taxes.

    It would be impossible, especially now that the unintelligent neo-ultra nationalist Anastasiades has shown his true and LYING colours, to hope for the only sensible and logical outcome that is staring at us. The dissolution of this den of inequity and gangsters as these little men serve no purpose. Except to continue to display that their arrogance and chauvinism is perfectly negatively correlated to their intelligence and integrity. And them packing to their dark holes where they crept out of.

    The only regret being that the village idiot did not park one of his mate Assad’s containers outside the ”presidential palace”(preferably close to the meeting room where these fools congregate).

    Besides being divine justice and retribution to the real culprits of the tragedy that is Cyprus today, it would have been the catharsis that is so badly required for the country to have a chance at entering the modern world for the benefit of ALL its citizens.

    • Sonar

      Some area I agree some I don’t, however overall there is more agreement then disagreement, so I accepted you article. That is called compromise. The politician have yet to grasps this mechanism when it comes to Cyprus

    • Caulkhead

      Should there therefore now be a referendum across Cyprus? The question being a clear choice between a settlement based on the Guterres principles or a so called velvet divorce. It is the only way that anyone can determine what the people want. After that there would be no need for a further referendum if agreement was reached. Unfortunately an end to the Cyprob would not be welcome and politicians giving the voters a voice is as likely Turkeys voting for Christmas.

      • Sonar

        Worth a try, any thing better then hearing endless drivel coming out of politions mouth

  • Fevzi Ogelman

    The only logical strategy for the GCs, as the article says, is to negotiate partition and sign a friendship agreement with the north. But the national council won’t take it. it will be their loss.

  • SOKRATIS

    Cyprus Mail is proposing a new target of partition because as they say Turkey has indicated that they are refusing to discuss anything with zero guarantees, and zero troops. This is a very simplified and at best naive British inspired dilemma because Turkey responded differently as follows: Speaking at a press conference at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Turkish President Tayip Erdogan also commented on the failure of the Kran-Montaña five-day conference on the Cyprus problem.”The efforts,” he argued, “that with both self-sacrifice and sincerity were offered by both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side did not find a satisfactory response and we regret the result.This result shows the impossibility of finding a solution within the UN parameters. It makes no sense to insist further on these parameters.” The Turkish president added that his country would still seek a solution within different parameters and expects a similar attitude from all the parties involved, otherwise it will assess “Plans B” and “C”, which he said has at his disposal.
    In fact, he directly linked the future of the efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem with the course of the underwater exploration for hydrocarbons that began this week in the marine plot 11 of the Republic of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, announcing the creation of so called “new data”.
    Such threatening messages often find their impact also on the Greek side when the gradual escalation of diplomatic mobility around the Cyprus issue is described in “last chance” terms, which, if lost (with the projection of “maximal” supposed goals ) Will lead to painfully fait accompli.
    But reality is revealed to be more complex – and Turkish diplomacy “condemned” to return (even after actions such as the declaration of the pseudo-state in 1983) to a negotiation that now appears publicly devalued.Perhaps because this is the real “Plan B” for the Turkish side against “Plan A,” which is the continuing with tolerable political or other cost occupation for over four decades of the northern part of our island. Therefore whatever Cyprus mail proposes is just a British myth and empty threads to facilitate “Plan B” of Tayip Ertogan. This is food for thought.

    • Sonar

      Not worth the eye strain,

    • Muffin the Mule

      Working really hard to find the ‘British’ connection….we’re getting weary.

  • Frustrated

    There never has been anything “to discuss” by this anachronistic talking shop which was set up in the wake of the Turkish invasion and has in effect been of no tangible use for decades. It has had two primary uses: a platform for the naysayers and a vehicle for the incumbent president to deflect from his responsibility to get on with making decisions regarding the national issue.

    At varying times during this interminable Cyprob saga, both the GCs and TCs have ducked and dived their way through the negotiating process and are both guilty of only going through the motions of wanting to reunite. The reality is that far too much water has gone under the proverbial bridge for Humpty Dumpty to be put back together again and that a velvet divorce was only ever likely to be the rational option.

    As for all this talk of how wonderful it was before the British set the two communities at one another’s throats is pure hogwash. They’ve always been separate and now instead of having civic separations, instead there are now two distinct zones. This state of affairs has also been brought about by the fact that each community looked to Greece and Turkey for guidance and support, thus cementing the division.

    This editorial suggests that formal divorce proceedings should be instigated. I somehow doubt that this would be accepted by the GCs. After all, they control the Republic which has international legitimacy and they would be unlikely to agree to it. I surmise that the north/Turkey have other fish to fry and won’t hang around for much longer before making unilateral decisions of their own.

    • Sonar

      It’s the only logical solution, two separate states, 43 years of negotiating possibly longer depending were you start your time frame. Negotiate the best deal for the south now no mater how unpalatable it may be, and let’s move on instead of being stuck in this never ending roundabout

      • Slomi

        Eventually,it will happen.Sooner or later. The only fear is that it may not cause more bloodshed .

  • Slomi

    The second last paragraph seems to be the logical outcome of all the hard work, this National Council is doing nowadays.As well as our honorable President too.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close