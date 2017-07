A woman was found floating motionless in the sea off Piale Pasha area in Larnaca early Sunday, reports said.

According to police, around 6:30 am, a member of the public spotted the woman and alerted authorities.

The woman believed to be 55-60 years old was rushed to hospital where her death was confirmed.

Her identity is as yet unknown.

A post mortem will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death though it is believed that it was drowning.