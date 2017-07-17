Cavusoglu due in Cyprus on Tuesday

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will be in Cyprus on Tuesday for meetings with Turkish Cypriot parties, daily Milliyet reported.

The paper said Cavusoglu will be meeting Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, to determine the next step to take after the collapse of the negotiations.

Citing diplomatic sources, the report said Ankara gave importance to the Turkish Cypriots having ‘one voice’ with regards to their future.

According to the story, the Turkish Cypriot ‘government’ preferred a velvet partition, arguing that a federation could be established if things go well in a two-state solution.

Sources said Cavusoglu might make an announcement regarding Turkey’s “plan B”, once the necessary meetings were made. Cavusoglu is expected to meet Akinci, the chairmen of National Unity Party (UBP) Huseyin Ozgurgun, and Democrat Party (DP) Serdar Denktash.

He will also meet with the opposition parties Republican Turkish Party (CTP) and Social Democrat Party (TDP).

On Monday, Akinci met the US and German ambassadors but no statements were made afterward.