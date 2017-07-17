Cavusoglu due in Cyprus on Tuesday

July 17th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, Divided Island, News 13 comments

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will be in Cyprus on Tuesday for meetings with Turkish Cypriot parties, daily Milliyet reported.

The paper said Cavusoglu will be meeting Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, to determine the next step to take after the collapse of the negotiations.

Citing diplomatic sources, the report said Ankara gave importance to the Turkish Cypriots having ‘one voice’ with regards to their future.

According to the story, the Turkish Cypriot ‘government’ preferred a velvet partition, arguing that a federation could be established if things go well in a two-state solution.

Sources said Cavusoglu might make an announcement regarding Turkey’s “plan B”, once the necessary meetings were made. Cavusoglu is expected to meet Akinci, the chairmen of National Unity Party (UBP) Huseyin Ozgurgun, and Democrat Party (DP) Serdar Denktash.

He will also meet with the opposition parties Republican Turkish Party (CTP) and Social Democrat Party (TDP).

On Monday, Akinci met the US and German ambassadors but no statements were made afterward.

  • George Philis

    Since greek cypriots are neither sure nor ready for a federal solution… I think turkish cypriots need support now to move forward. I still believe a federation is in our future, but only when greek cypriots are ready and politically mature to make it work. The road to federation is long and winding.

  • antonis/ac

    Meanwhile, I will not be surprised if he is one of the “several” Turkish ministers who along with Erdogan, may face charges of “genocide,crimes against humanity, and war crimes.” (See “Recep Tayyip Erdogan:Turkish President Could Face Arrest in Sweden Over ‘Genocide’ Lawsuit.” “The Independent.” 6 days ago.

  • Dave The Impaler

    “plan B” really? I remember when boss hogg first mentioning that idea many many many years ago. turks often use that plan when they don’t get their own way and then it’s forgotten about when nothing actually happens. As for velvet partition or divorce. Unfortunately if you invade, ethnically cleanse and occupy a country. That’s actually classified as a war crime under the Geneva convention and velvet divorce isn’t an option without the other-side agreeing to it.

  • Fred Yusuf

    About time. We have had 53 years to work out a solution. I accept that most of the time Dengtash Senior was the stumbling block but even he was made to agree to the return of TCs into government in 1972 with the 13 ammendments agreed between Clerides and Dengtash and of course Makarios vetoed that one. During Talat and now Akinci years it has been Papadopoullos then Christofias and now Anastasiades that has been the stumbling blocks. Enough is enough. Velvet divorce is the only way forward.

  • Cyprus Polis pensioner

    Why consult Serdar Denktash? His party has the lowest support among TCs and least number of MPs; ah just like we involve our least representative parties in the south.

    About time those voted ‘to lead’ on each side, did just that LEAD, without involving those small parties given too much weight and say in things against the electorates will.

    • peemdubya

      Totally agree, well said.

  • Andreas

    This is what Turkey wants, a two state solution, not a united Cyprus. That’s what this was all about for them. All of this was a game for them to bring us to this point.

    • Spanner Works

      Quite a few of our politicians appear to lean in this direction as well.

    • mike nico

      Thats it in a nutshell, but Turks seem to want to convince everyone that is not the case, they seem to forget that the world knows what Turkey is all about, the only people they seemed to have convince is themselves. oh and the Tcs’ who after 44 years still cannot see them been tricked

      • Whazzzzzzup

        To be honest I’m guessing that the TC’s know exactly what Turkey is about, it’s just that they really don’t have any other option. I mean, GC’s didn’t do them any favours so who are they supposed to turn to? It’s all about trust without interference from Greeks & Turks but that will take many more years.

    • Muffin the Mule

      Having agreed this point, worth saying this is precisely what Greece wanted when they staged the coup and then held back. Even now, those who do not accept a solution talk of keeping what’s Hellenic and Christian a separate state. In a nutshell, this is what we will now get.

      • Slomi

        Sorry,I read your comment,after writing mine.

    • Slomi

      and Greece too.

