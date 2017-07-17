Cyprus in trouble over waste water treatment

July 17th, 2017 Cyprus 6 comments

Waste water pollution in Larnaca salt lake could affect future flamingo arrivals

The European Commission on Monday decided to send a letter of formal notice to Cyprus over its inadequate collection and treatment of waste water.

The Commission called on Cyprus, and Bulgaria, to ensure that urban waste water is adequately collected and treated in 41 and 96 agglomerations respectively, on their territory.

Under EU law (Directive 91/271/EEC), towns and cities are required to put in place the necessary infrastructure in order to collect and treat their urban waste water.

Untreated waste water can put human health at risk and pollute lakes, rivers, soil, and coastal and groundwater.

To date, given that both Bulgaria and Cyprus do not properly apply several key provisions of the urban waste water treatment rules, the Commission is sending a letter of formal notice.

The infringement procedure starts with a letter of formal notice, by which the Commission allows the member state to present its views regarding the breach observed.

If no reply is received, or if the observations presented by the member in reply to that notice cannot be considered satisfactory, the Commission will move to the next stage of the infringement procedure, which is the reasoned opinion; if necessary, the Commission will then refer the case to the Court of Justice.

  • almostbroke

    Just add it to the list of all the other EU directives that Cyprus choose to ignore , except when it comes to ‘bailouts and money ‘ top of the queue !!!!

  • Mong Hlop

    for a country with chronic water shortages – not treating and reusing waste water at least for irrigation is both insane and criminally negligent.
    the morons in government never change

  • kimberworth

    Spending money on infrastructure, are you serious!

    • Mong Hlop

      there are EU structural funds available for this – it only requires planning something these idiots are lacking

  • Pc

    Does anyone know whether this is perhaps (also) related to the delayed implementation of the sewage system in Larnaka?

  • Jeremy Rigg

    The bloody mind boggles………..get me out of this EU madhouse. We haven’t even got road gutter drains that work here.

