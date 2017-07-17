EU must take clearer stance on Cyprus, Kotzias says

The European Union must take a clearer stance over Turkey’s occupation of part of a member state’s territory, as well as its demand for intervention rights in this member state, Greece’s Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias said in an interview to media platform Euractiv on Sunday.

Kotzias, who headed the Greek delegation at the UN-brokered Conference on Cyprus in Crans Montana, Switzerland, earlier this month, said he would not describe the conference as “failed”.

“I would say it did not have the results we all expected,” he said.

“From our point of view, some important steps were taken. Most importantly, the issue of security and guarantees has finally been put on the agenda of the negotiations.”

Exalting UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres’ gravitas and grasp of the key issues of the Cyprus problem – “a serious, intelligent and experienced man” – while yet again disparaging “others who represent the UN at different levels” – a barb at Guterres’ special representative for Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide – Kotzias said his view of more than two years ago that discussion of security and guarantees is the key to unlocking the Cyprus problem and thus should precede negotiation in other chapters was not heeded.

“The next time we go to discussions, we should start with guarantees and security,” he said.

“This is the difficult problem. The other issues follow.”

On what could have been done better in the intercommunal negotiations thus far, Greece’s top diplomat said the Republic of Cyprus should “more intensively include the Turkish Cypriots to those who suffered – just like the Greek Cypriot refugees – from the presence of the Turkish army”.

“Since I took over the Greek Foreign Ministry, I said that first of all, we must extend a maximum of rights to the Turkish Cypriots, as well as to the other three minor minorities – the Latins, the Maronites, and the Armenians,” he said.

“On the one hand, the maximum of rights for Turkish Cypriots [and] minorities […] and on the other hand the maximum sense of security for Greek Cypriots.”

On his trip to Cyprus to attend a National Council session on Tuesday, Kotzias said the agenda is to discuss with the Cypriot government “how we can help prepare a better round of negotiations on the Cyprus issue, because I sincerely believe that the preparation was not adequate”.

“No substantive discussions on the matter took place beforehand,” he said.

“The Turks had promised us – Erdogan himself – that the two ministers of foreign affairs, me and Cavusoglu, would hold some preparation rounds in order to be better prepared to negotiate. Unfortunately, Turkey did not want to hold these preparatory meetings.”

On how the Brexit negotiations might affect the Cyprus issue, the Greek FM said “some people” – a clear reference to the UK, also involved in the Cyprus talks as a guarantor power, along with Greece and Turkey – might be “testing, in the demands of the Turks, the success or failure of their own demands”.

“Turkey has raised demands that are not directly related to the Cyprus problem but are rather linked to the special relationship it wants to have with the EU,” he explained.

“For example, when it raised the issue of ‘equal treatment’ of Turkish citizens in Cyprus, which is a member state of the EU, in relation to Greek citizens, who are citizens of an EU member state.”