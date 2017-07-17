Fisherman missing since Sunday

A 38-year-old fisherman has been missing since Sunday afternoon when he and his partner took a boat out in Ayios Georgios in Peyia and the engine died.

The couple, from Romania, were reported missing on Monday, after the man’s employer became increasingly concerned when he didn’t hear from him.

Police found the man’s car parked at Peyia fishing port and the boat off the coast of Akamas with his partner in the boat by herself.

She told authorities that after the engine died, her partner put on a life jacket and swimming fins, saying he would swim to shore and seek help.

The woman was brought to shore safely, however her partner is still missing.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said they initiated the NEARCHOS rescue plan, sending a speedboat from the marine police and an army helicopter for the search, which were both on scene to try and locate the man.