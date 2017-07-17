Guterres fully supports Eide, UN says after Anastasiades’ criticism

July 17th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, Divided Island, News 17 comments

Guterres fully supports Eide, UN says after Anastasiades’ criticism

UN special envoy Espen Barth Eide

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres came to the defence of his Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide on Monday, after President Nicos Anastasiades criticised him in an interview for lack of preparation in Crans-Montana.

Anastasiades said that although Eide was acting in good faith, the special envoy was “living in an illusion that almost everything was solved” in Switzerland, and in addition had not clearly conveyed the messages being received from Ankara.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said they were aware of quotes in the media surrounding Eide. However Guterres “supports Eide and his work. He believes he is doing a good job trying to bring the sides closer.

“For any peaceful agreement to move forward, the parties themselves must be willing to move forward. That is what needs to be done.”

Eide is due to brief the UN Security Council in New York on Tuesday on the Swiss talks.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • The True Cypriot

    They should make a Greek Cypriot the UN envoy.

  • Tango Oscar

    Funny with all these opinions on Eide. How many of us have been in a room with him, negotiating/advising, so that we know if he is good or bad? Most people don´t know anything about him. At all.

  • He had to back his man. It’s a tough and thankless task i suspect.

  • George Philis

    Eide totally understands the Cyprus problem. Shame on all those cypriots, primarily the greek cypriot leadership, who failed miserably to appreciate an outsider who was neutral, fair, and above all… honest.

    • Anon

      Well said George

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    the president increases his chances to be the next UN secretary general

  • Maz

    Eide should have gone after Mount Pelerin. I don’t doubt he’s commitment and intentions but he lost respect from both sides so must go.

    • peemdubya

      Lost respect??? Neither side had any inclination of working towards a final satisfactory solution so, if anything, Eide should be the one throwing mud.

      • Maz

        Fact is it still failed and he was in the middle so…must go

  • Slomi

    I was waiting for this news. Eide deserves the confidence of Organization. He has earned it .

    • Eye on Cyprus

      So, Guterres has spoken up for one of Anastasiades’s convenient scapegoats. I am sure that the blame will soon be placed somewhere else by the Republic’s President; other than where it appears to truly belong.

      • Slomi

        I am also now awaiting for response by ROC. I believe Turkey is next and a strong target and all blame should go to her now. I am afraid that the ROC will now come forward with a “statement” that UN takes sides:(

        • Eye on Cyprus

          I trust your judgment. Time will swiftly prove you correct.

          • Slomi

            Thank you EOC , just wondering where the situation will lead us to😕.

      • almostbroke

        Eide got an easier ride than every other U N rep,typical politician MR A , revert to type , blame the U N ( or the Americans , Brits , Turks , E U , ect ! The bottom line it was Greeks and with the aid of some Cypriots who invaded Cyprus initially and you cannot alter these facts ! This led to the Turks seizing one third of the country , you can dress it up any way you like !!!

      • peemdubya

        No mirrors in Prez Nik’s houses………

        • Eye on Cyprus

          An astute reflection, peemdubya.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close