Guterres fully supports Eide, UN says after Anastasiades’ criticism

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres came to the defence of his Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide on Monday, after President Nicos Anastasiades criticised him in an interview for lack of preparation in Crans-Montana.

Anastasiades said that although Eide was acting in good faith, the special envoy was “living in an illusion that almost everything was solved” in Switzerland, and in addition had not clearly conveyed the messages being received from Ankara.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said they were aware of quotes in the media surrounding Eide. However Guterres “supports Eide and his work. He believes he is doing a good job trying to bring the sides closer.

“For any peaceful agreement to move forward, the parties themselves must be willing to move forward. That is what needs to be done.”

Eide is due to brief the UN Security Council in New York on Tuesday on the Swiss talks.