Let those films roll

By Emmelia Georgiou

If you still haven’t been to any of the open-air cinema screenings in Nicosia yet this summer, don’t fret, the movie magic has only just begun.

Any lovers of the avant-garde must watch L’atessa (The Wait), released in 2015, which is loosely based on Luigi Pirandello’s work. Pirandello was a dramatist and playwright most known for theatre of the absurd.

The film will be screened on Wednesday and then again on August 20 at Constantia Open-air Cinema. Directed by Piero Messina, it stars Juliette Binoche and Giacomo Bendoti and tells the story of a Sicilian mother living with her son’s fiancee, whom she refrains from telling that her son will not return.

If this isn’t your type of film, not to worry. For all romantic comedy fans out there, the movie Pretty Woman (1990) will be screened at the courtyard of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation also on Wednesday. This classic film stars Julia Roberts and Richard Gere and is directed by the famous Garry Marshall – just a hint for anyone who hasn’t already seen it, he gets the gal.

When millionaire Edward enters a business contract with Hollywood prostitute Vivian, he hires her as his date for a week and gives her a Cinderella makeover. Can the poor prostitute and rich capitalist live happily ever after?

L’Attesa (The Wait)

Screening of the 2015 French drama. July 19. Constantia Open-Air Cinema, 15 Solonos Michaelides Street, Nicosia. 9pm. €5. Tel: 22-493938

Pretty Woman

Screening of the 1990 romantic comedy. July 19. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 9pm. Free. Tel: 22-128157