Paphos and Alexandria to be twinned in coming months

Paphos will be twinned with Alexandria in the coming months following a series of successful meetings held in Egypt over the past few days, according to Paphos municipality.

A spokesman for Paphos municipality said a series of initiatives to boost relations between the two cities will culminate in their twinning of the two cities by the start of 2018 at the latest.

“This was decided by the Mayor of Paphos, Phedonas Phedonos and the Governor of Alexandria Mohamed Sultan at their first meeting which took place last week in the historic Egyptian city,” he said.

It was also decided that the promotion of air links between the two countries, and the promotion of cruise tourism between Egypt, Greece and Cyprus, should get underway immediately.

“It was also decided to organise a business forum in the Egyptian city next autumn and to exchange student visits after the start of the new school year,” he added.

During the visit, the Paphos municipality delegation also met with the Arab University of Science, Technology and Shipping, where they discussed the prospect of participation in a European programme for third countries, prepared and supported by the municipality of Paphos.

During his two-day visit Phedonos also visited the Patriarchate of Alexandria and the city’s famous library. He held meetings with expat residents’ groups the Cypriot and the Greek Brotherhoods of Alexandria, with whom he discussed specific actions to support and strengthen the bonds between Paphos, and Cyprus in general.

In 2016, Paphos Municipality completed its twinning with Amman in Jordan and in March 2017 with Herzliya in Israel.