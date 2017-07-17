Pensioner found guilty of sexually abusing his granddaughter aged 9

A 70-year-old man was found guilty by the Nicosia criminal court on Monday for sexually abusing his nine-year-old granddaughter.

He was found guilty of 40 counts relating to indecent assault and sexual abuse of a minor between June 2014 and August 2015.

The court heard that his granddaughter was nine when the abuse began and over the time period, the offences took place 20 times in his bedroom.

Due to the nature of the charges and the young age of the girl, the court hearings took place behind closed doors.

Two of the bench members who had voted against finding him guilty said the prosecution had failed to prove its case and that the girl’s testimony could not be trusted as she ‘had lied’ and that contradictions in her statements made her accusations unreliable.

Nevertheless, the majority of the bench found that the gaps in her statements were understandable due to her young age and the traumatic events she experienced for over a year.

The young girl had spoken of her sexual abuse to her school teacher and had to repeat her statements another five times to the school principle, police, a social worker, a clinical psychologist and before the court therefore it was understandable they wouldn’t all be the same, court said.

A psychological evaluation found the sexual abuse at her grandfather’s home had psychologically affected her.

As a result of the abuse, the girl was also “driven to incestuous games with her brother who is four years older than her”, the court said. The two no longer live under the same roof.

The grandfather was deemed unreliable and two defence witnesses – his wife and one of his daughters, had only revealed partial truths and thus could not be trusted, the decision also said.

The court will re-convene on July 21 for mitigation and the 70-year-old will remain in custody until then.

  • Mong Hlop

    chemical castration comes to mind – or hang this animal by the b….

    • Needs a life changing head butt.

  • Vaso

    You would think the grandmother would have had an idea about this! It seems they r both pensioners living under the same roof! If she’s covering up for him she’s as bad as he is!

  • Douglas

    Makes you feel sick to even think about it, his family and local community must feel ashamed of him 🙁

    • Plasma Dawn

      The veneer of civilization is still paper-thin after countless millennia. The darkest and most basic instincts are still getting the better of us.

      • Douglas

        Well said, but even so I still find it hard to comprehend a Grandfather abusing his Granddaughter .

        • Plasma Dawn

          The urge must be so overwhelming that it blocks all logic and reason, never mind morality. The real chances to never be found out when you sexually abuse your own granddaughter aged 9 are close to nil and the consequences, both legal and personal, are dire — yet they still go ahead and do it.

      • Slomi

        very true.

  • cyprus observer

    Nationality and name of the defendent?

    • Disruptive

      Given the fact that guy is a pensioner and has a granddaughter in local school, I would say Cypriot.

      • Arty

        But of course you cannot be 100% sure, so stop guessing.

        • Disruptive

          How about two bench members who were in his favor? Koumbares? Statistically, this is 99% Cypriot case so no need to be guessing even.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Why is it important? Are you grasping at straws hoping to find out he was not a Cypriot but an evil foreigner who came to Cyprus to corrupt it and give it a bad reputation?

      • cyprus observer

        it is important that names and nationalities of people charged and convicted with crimes are made public….as it is in the public domain. Your comments are, to me, stupid. However, I accept the reason given below by the CM.

    • Withholding the name of the defendant is not to protect him but rather, the identity of the little girl

  • Neroli

    Poor child, he needs hanging! To his grand-daughter!

