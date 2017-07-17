Reports say plans to repopulate northern village abandoned

July 17th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Reports say plans to repopulate northern village abandoned

Ayia Marina village

Turkish Cypriot authorities have said that residents of a village in the north that had to be abandoned after it was included in a military zone won’t be going back before a settlement of the Cyprus problem, various media reported on Monday.

It was reported in March that the Turkish military had begun clearing the once-mixed village of Ayia Marina (Gurpinar) which would have allowed its former Maronite and Turkish Cypriot residents to move in, although no specific deadline was given.

Reports said that Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had promised Maronite former residents that they would be returning.

It had been rumoured at the time that settlement would begin in two to three months, but that was dismissed as speculation since a lot of houses needed repairs and the necessary infrastructure was absent.

In 1963, 400 Maronites and 65 Turkish Cypriots lived together in the village, which is located between Morphou and Nicosia.

Around 1,000 Maronites and 300 Turkish Cypriots are recognised as being from Ayia Marina.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close