Running to set an example

By Emmelia Georgiou

After last year’s first successful race, Alphamega’s Run as One returns this year, bigger and better. This year there will be a half marathon race on October 22 beginning and ending at Alphamega supermarket in Engomi, Nicosia.

The event will also include a five-km road race, a five-km corporate race and a one-km children’s race in which adults can also participate.

The event is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility programme of Alphamega entitled Child, Nutrition and Health.

“Through Run as One, Alphamega supermarkets aim to promote the importance of a correct and balanced diet for children as well as regular exercise. Children are tomorrow’s adults and it is very important for them to learn the significance of a healthy lifestyle from an early age,” said director of marketing, Giorgos Theodotou.

“Last year’s event was incredibly successful, attracting hundreds of runners which in turn, enhanced the Child, Nutrition and Health programme. So, this year the run has been upgraded to a semi marathon and a corporate race,” Theodotou added.

The programme has been running successfully for ten months in collaboration with the Dieticians and Nutritionists association of Cyprus, giving the chance to hundreds of children to visit a member of the association after passing the necessary measurements.

Simultaneously, under the Child, Nutrition and Health programme, Alphamega informs the public about nutritional value, the importance of fruit in the diet and the benefits of a healthy breakfast.

We may be three months away from the Run As One event, but as there is a half marathon in the mix this year, that means that if you are not already running as part of your everyday routine – and you want to take part in this run – you might need this stretch of time to prepare.

Keep an eye on the Alphamega website, registration will start soon.

Run As One

Semi-marathon race, a five-km road race and one-km children’s race to support the Child, Nutrition and Health programme of Alphamega. October 22. Alphamega Hypermarket, Engomi, Nicosia. Half marathon stars at 8.30am and the races start at 11am. Registration on https://www.alphamega.com.cy/