Three Russians rescued from sinking boat

Three Russian nationals were rescued from a boat that was filling up with water near the Vasilikos area on Monday night, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre received a Mayday distress signal at 7pm from a yacht called ‘Ayia Fotini’ four nautical miles from the shore near the Vasilikos area which was at immediate risk due to water filling up the yacht.

The NEARCHOS national rescue plan was activated and a speedboat was dispatched to rescue them.

The three were safely taken to the Evangelos Florakis naval base.