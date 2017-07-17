Turkey detains 115 more people in post-coup crackdown – Anadolu

July 17th, 2017 Turkey 7 comments

A flag with the picture of Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan is seen during the Democracy and Martyrs Rally, organised by him and supported by ruling AK Party (AKP), oppositions Republican People's Party (CHP) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), to protest against the previous month's failed military coup attempt, in Istanbul, Turkey, August 7, 2016

Turkish authorities have ordered the detention of 127 people on suspicion of links to the attempted military coup a year ago, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

In a report late on Sunday, Anadolu said 115 of the suspects including businessmen, midwives and journalists had so far been detained in operations in the northwestern province of Tekirdag. It said the remaining suspects were being sought by police.

The suspects were believed to be users of ByLock, an encrypted messaging app the government says was used by the network of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara blames for orchestrating the abortive coup, Anadolu said. Gulen has denied involvement in the attempted military takeover.

In the aftermath of the putsch, some 150,000 people have been sacked or suspended from jobs in the civil service and private sector and more than 50,000 were detained for alleged links to the putsch, alarming Turkey’s Western allies and rights groups, who say President Tayyip Erdogan is using the coup as a pretext to muzzle dissent.

The government, however, says the measures taken under an emergency rule imposed after the coup attempt are necessary due to the gravity of the threats it faces, and will discuss extending the emergency rule on Monday.

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of Turks rallied to mark the anniversary of the failed coup in an outpouring of mass support for Erdogan that lay bare the divisions of a society riven by the widespread purges.

  • Plasma Dawn

    Ah, the “coup”… As long as Erdogan and his clique are in power it will be the gift that keeps on giving and the longer that takes, the more blood-curling their actions in the name of the “coup” will become. Erdogan must pray for Fethullah Gülen to live to a ripe old age and remain free abroad so that he shall forever remain the bogeyman with which to scare the Turks and the pretext for suppressing any domestic opposition.

  • Gold51

    No opposition permitted in “Erdogans Turkey”…..its now a reality.
    Any opposition will be hunted down, persecuted and irradicated and flung into prison in Turkey.
    One choice….ERDOGAN RULES.!
    This is what the uneducated who are supplied with free flags, waving at Erdogans pleasure voted for.
    Now the democratic Turks suffer at the hands of this meglamaniac dictator as they see democracy in Turkey being demolished brick by brick.
    This is a great concern to the west and the immediate region.
    We have all seen similar on old black and white documentaries of frenzeed flag waving of 70 years ago.
    Its going to get much worse.

  • antonis/ac

    Why a Greek Cypriot, would trust these people to be guarantors, maintain troops and have intervention rights on the island?

    • Anton Tunç

      its not a matter of choice on your part 🙂 trust or not thats your issue not theirs

      • Gregos Winston

        Useless reponse, to a valid question.

    • Gregos Winston

      That’s exactly why we will never, ever accept guarantor status, troop presence, nor intervention rights for Turkey in any Cyprus solution. They are a nation trusted by nobody. Not even the Muslim countries trust Turkey.

  • Mommy-O

    Why does Hitler and Nazi Germany come to mind?

