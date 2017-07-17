Verdict in Napa murders on September 8

The verdict for two defendants suspected of being involved last summer’s quadruple killing in Ayia Napa is set to be announced in September.

If found guilty on September 8, Panayiotis Pentafkas and Serbian national Dejan Loy will serve a life sentence.

The two face charges in relation with the murders of businessman Phanos Kalopsidiotis and police officer Elias Hadjiefthymiou, 46, and his wife Skevi, 39 in 2016.

The three were gunned down while having dinner at the Stone Garden restaurant on the evening of June 23. One of the shooters, Albanian Yiani Vogli, was also killed.

A second Albanian national, Aleks Burreli, who took part in the shooting, is still at large.

Pentafkas was allegedly the individual who showed the gunmen an escape route that avoided security cameras.

Loy, who worked as Kalopsidiotis’ bodyguard, is accused of collaborating with the shooters by confirming that the victim was at the restaurant shortly before they burst in guns blazing. He was in the toilet during the shooting.