83-year-old dies after being hit crossing road

An 83-year-old, Solomos Michael, died on Tuesday lunchtime at Limassol General Hospital after being hit by a car earlier in the morning on Alexandria Street in Limassol.

Traffic officer Emilios Kafas said the old man was hit by a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old, as he tried to cross the road.

Following the incident, he was transported by ambulance to the General Hospital where, despite the doctors’ efforts, he succumbed to his wounds five hours later.

The 48-year-old’s alcotest indicated he was not drunk, and when questioned he said he had not noticed the victim as he had walked into the road from inbetween stationary cars.

Limassol traffic police are investigating.