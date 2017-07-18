83-year-old dies after being hit crossing road

An 83-year-old, Solomos Michael, died on Tuesday lunchtime at Limassol General Hospital after being hit by a car earlier in the morning on Alexandria Street in Limassol.

Traffic officer Emilios Kafas said the old man was hit by a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old, as he tried to cross the road.

Following the incident, he was transported by ambulance to the General Hospital where, despite the doctors’ efforts, he succumbed to his wounds five hours later.

The 48-year-old’s alcotest indicated he was not drunk, and when questioned he said he had not noticed the victim as he had walked into the road from inbetween stationary cars.

Limassol traffic police are investigating.

  • Douglas

    Cypriots and expats should inform their elderly love ones that many people now have ‘hybrid’ cars and when operating on the electric engine the cars engine is silent put equally hazardous.That hopefully will encourage them to look first before crossing the busy roads,tragic way to die at such a mature age,condolences to the family.

  • Slomi

    RIP. Very sad.

  • Didier Ouzaid

    Almost happened to a car in front of me yesterday on a major road here in Nicosia. Lady just crossed in the middle of traffic, far from any traffic light, causing cars on both lanes to slam on brakes. She didnt flinch, like it was completely normal.

    • Cydee

      Still see elderly Cypriots walking up the middle of the roads in Paralimni. However, it’s not easy to find a pavement there, so I suppose it’s better to walk where you’re seen.
      Back in the early ’90s there was only an odd pickup round there, but now….

