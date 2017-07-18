Anastasiades working towards a solution for future generations

We are working towards achieving a just and viable solution to the Cyprus problem, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday night, that we could propose to the next generations and which will be based on and take into consideration first their creative virtues without any divisive elements that would cause new frictions and tensions.

He was speaking at the Presidential Palace hosting one of the top events of the Cyprus Scouts Association, the award ceremony for the Degrees of the Republic.

In his address, the president said that the government actively supports the island’s scouts through monetary aid, and other measures such as reduced rent for state buildings used by the corps, and the co-organisation of events.

“Scouting, devoted to universal values, with its social involvement, unparalleled service to fellow man and its volunteer and pedagogical work, counts beyond one century of uninterrupted action to the homeland and society,” Anastasiades said.

He added that through all these years, it managed to nurture with its values “an army of young people”, who adopted an “exemplary way of living” and transferred the principles of honour, and duty to the environment they live and work in.

The successful completion of the demanding test of each Explorer scout that earns them the title of Scout of the Republic, he said, “is the highest scouting distinction an Explorer can receive and be rewarded with. It is the crowning and recognition of all his or her efforts since they joined Scouts”.

By being awarded the Degree of the Republic, Anastasiades said, scouts enter another phase in their lives, that of great decisions and of a new mission, “that concerns society and the place of Cyprus in the world”.