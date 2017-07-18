Charred body found in blazing car

The charred body of a man was found in a burning car in Limassol, police said on Tuesday morning.

According to a report, police was informed at 6am that a car with a man in it was burning in Monagrouli-Asgata area in Limassol.

Police and the fire service arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, and found a charred body inside the car.

No information has yet been announced regarding the causes of the fire, although police said initial investigation foul play was an unlikely scenario.

Police sources also said that the man is possibly the 61-year-old owner of a furnace, located near the scene, but this has not yet been confirmed.