Classic Greek comedy on stage

After the success of the theatrical adaptation of To Xilo Vgige Apo to Paradiso (Maiden’s Cheek) at the start of the year, the Satirko Theatre will venture out into amphitheatres in Limassol on Thursday and in Nicosia on July 30.

The play, based on the 1959 Greek comedy film directed by Alekos Sakellarios and starring the couple Aliki Vougiouklaki and Dimitris Papamichael, gives an insight into the mischief that girls can get up to and how a stern teacher could change all that.

A young and charming professor of Literature, Panos Floras is hired to teach at a private school for girls in Athens. His students, daughters of rich Athenian families, are very spoiled and make his work and the work of the other teachers at the school very difficult. When he starts implementing discipline in his class, the girls use every means to get rid of him. But, as always with films with Vougiouklaki and Papamichael, the sexual tension can be cut with a knife and the girl gets what she wants in the end.

The comedy is directed by Marianna Kafkaridou.

Maiden’s Cheek

Performance of the play based on the classic Greek comedy film directed by Alekos Sakellarios. July 20. Pissouri Amphitheatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 22-312940

July 30. Lakatamia Municipal Amphitheatre, Nicosia. 9pm. In Greek. Free. Tel: 22-380905