Cyprus issue to dominate at UN Security Council on Tuesday

The Cyprus issue is expected to dominate the agenda of several meetings at UN headquarters on Tuesday in view of the briefing to the UN Security Council by the Secretary-General’s Special Adviser to Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide, and his Special Representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar.

The members of the Security Council will also have the opportunity to hear UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ evaluation of the negotiations and exchange views on the next steps.

According to diplomatic sources, Eide, who is in New York, will meet with the Security Council members and the representatives of the three guarantor powers, Britain, Greece, and Turkey.

Spehar is also holding contacts in New York ahead of the briefings.

Greek Cypriot negotiator, Ambassador Andreas Mavroyiannis, is also in New York, and has already begun meetings with Security Council members and the UN Secretariat, to brief them on the talks, and in view of deliberations for the resolution to renew the mandate of UNFICYP. The British draft resolution is expected to be presented in the coming hours.

On Wednesday, Mavroyiannis will be in Washington for meetings with US State Department officials, leading members of the Congress, and representatives from think tanks. He will also meet with the leadership of the overseas community, who will be in Washington for events to mark the anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus. President of the International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus, Philip Christopher, said a meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been requested, among others.

The Cyprus talks on security and guarantees collapsed in the early hours of July 7 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland when Guterres called a halt after an often-stormy four-hour dinner.

In addition to developments in New York on Tuesday, Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias is attending Tuesday’s session of the National Council in Nicosia while his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu will be in the north.