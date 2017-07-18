Disciplinary inquiry into civil defence official’s coup praise

July 18th, 2017 Cyprus, featured 24 comments

Disciplinary inquiry into civil defence official’s coup praise

A civil defence officer is facing a disciplinary inquiry after he uploaded a post on his Facebook page praising the July 1974 coup against president Makarios.

The post, which was later removed, contained photos of National Guard commandos, one at the bombed presidential palace the day of the coup, July 15, 1974, accompanied with the slogan: “Honour to the fallen commandos who died in the fight for the presidential palace.”

Around 20 commandos died during the attack against the presidential palace in a bid to overthrow Makarios.

The photo had been uploaded on the Facebook page of Ioannis Avlonitis, who is the civil defence director in Nicosia.

The post also said “Since when does armed action to restore democracy from the rotten, tyrannical Makarios regime … is called a coup. Long live the National Guard, long live Enosis (union with Greece).”

It was heavily criticized by other social media users who questioned whether the man was fit for the post.

More so after it transpired that it was the same man who starred in a video around eight years ago in which a little boy with a toy gun was prompted to say he was going to shoot Turks and communists.

The Cyprus Mail has learned that Avlonitis was now facing a disciplinary investigation irrespective of him removing the post on the same day.

Avlonitis had been prosecuted for the offending video in 2010 but was acquitted by a court some three years later.

He had been charged with making available racist material that promotes violence through Facebook.

Dubbed the “fascist grandpa” Avlonitis got off because it was not proven that he was linked to the video.

The court also said the contents of the video only caused sadness and did not promote racial discrimination to justify criminalizing it as an act of racial and xenophobic nature.

No rational person could be incited to feel hate or to carry out a violent act against a specific race or political ideology by watching an innocent child utter words whose meaning he didn’t know, the court said.

The short video features a boy of around four, brandishing a replica pistol.

In it the boy is asked: “What are we?

“Fascists,” the boy replies. “Who are you going to shoot?”

“The Turks.”

“Who else?”

“Communists.”

“That’s my lad,” the man in the video says.

A poster symbolising the military dictatorship that ruled Greece between 1967 and 1974 is visible on a wall in the background.

  • Vaso

    Whatever his views, whatever happened to freedom of speech! Should you fire someone for a belief! As long as it is not interfering in his duties, what business is it of anyone else! You can’t sneeze nowadays without people getting all riled up!!

    • Veritas

      In Germany it’s a criminal offence to “honour” the Nazi regime of Hitler.
      The same should be applied in RoC regarding the facist coup 1974 that destroyed RoC.
      This person should be removed from his position at once.
      He’s a living proof of the fact that this type of far right nationalists are still alive and kicking. Also notice which football club he’s supporting.

      • Disenchanted

        You have a very valid point with the football club, who should also expel him. And then some people wonder why the Turkish Cypriots ant Turkey as a guarantor power. It’s not just that such people have official positions it’s also that there are many Greek Cypriots who defend their right to express such extremist views.

      • Vaso

        Ridiculous comparison! The Nazi’s killed millions and were guilty of ethnic cleansing! How many people post their political views on FB! If everyone got sacked because of their political beliefs most of the worlds population would be out of a job!

    • Disenchanted

      Is it any wonder why Turkey’s guarantees are needed?

      • Vaso

        Turkey’s own people need a guarantee from Erdogan! Who will they get that from! And you are allowed your views, so therefore is everyone else!

  • Neroli

    No wonder the children grow up spewing hatred with the brainwashing.

  • Dynosavros

    Very good opportunity for CM to make a head line news. Divide G/cs -target since 1950.

    • Neroli

      You don’t like to read the truth do you?

      • Ff

        Neroli, do you hang out with any GCs?

        • Neroli

          I certainly do! And very close ones at that!

          • Ff

            and you still believe that, this guys opinion is commonly shared among GCs?

            • Neroli

              Among many yes and have you read the comments on some of the articles in CM. Note I said many any not all!

  • Gismofly

    Geriatric ‘enosis’ lives and breathes in Nicosia. I rest my case, m’lud. I can’t see the Turkish army leaving any time soon – nor should they.

    • Ff

      yes, great lets generalize this over all the GCs. Who gives a damn for all the bicommunal actions leaded by the youth. Lets listen to that facebook guy and label the whole community over this. This sounds extremely right (pun intended).

      • Gismofly

        I applaud the the efforts of bicommunal youth and all of those who show support for a reunited Cyprus. However, at the present Greek Cyprus is lead by Greek Nationalists or apologists for them and therefore it is not safe for the Turkish army to abandon Turkish Cyprus. Hopefully, this will change but not for a generation or two.

  • Disruptive

    He will get entaxi treatment, as usual….

  • Barry White

    Oh my goodness…. Eoka continues to live in the ROC government troughs.

    • Neroli

      Of course!

    • Ff

      sad…veery…sad…Is not your fault though. When a random guy uploads hate speeches suddenly “EOKA continutes to live the RoC”, “oh my god the GCs want to join Greece”. No one posts about bi-communal actions, about Greek and Turkish flags being removed, in order to promote Cypriotism etc. A 50 year old right-wing guy makes a radical posts and suddenly everyone loses there minds and it makes it to front page news. I am not mad at you…I am at the media. But, due to the quite unique situation we leave in as GCs and TCs, I urge you to be a bit more selective. This is a message to all the TCs.

  • sweet_hooligan

    Apoel fan.. says it all.

  • mustafa balci

    He should be fired from his job

    • Pc

      And arrested and prosecuted for spreading hatred.

    • Barry White

      with multiple pensions, no doubt.

