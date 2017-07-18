Emily Blunt wants her daughter to see her Mary Poppins first

The 34-year-old actress will take on the titular role in musical ‘Mary Poppins returns’ – a sequel to the beloved 1964 classic which starred Julie Andrews as the magical nanny – and the British star “selfishly” wants her three-year-old daughter Hazel to see her in the movie without ever seeing the first film.

The ‘Gone Girl’ star – who also has 13-month-old daughter Violet with her husband John Krasinski – told ET Online: “It must just be so confusing, you know?

Because her version of movies is animated films, so she hasn’t seen the original Mary Poppins yet. Yeah I’m sort of selfishly wanting her to wait for my version.”

And the London-born star thinks her brood must be baffled by her big screen career.

She said: “I mean, God knows what she thinks I do for a living.”

Emily has enjoyed filming Mary Poppins and has spilled that there is a “huge dance number” and that was the most “intimidating” part of the filming process, and she had to re-shoot the scene “55 thousand times” to get it right.

She explained: “There’s a huge dance number, which was slightly intimidating for me. I think I did alright. I mean we did it 55 thousand times, so I hope they got something.”

Although Emily struggled with the one element, she is glad there has been a positive response to the production.

Emily recently revealed a short teaser clip of her in the production, and she found it “very moving” to see the audience positive react to the remake, which she finished filming last month.

She said: “The audience is so receptive and sweet and joyful, so they are the best kind of platform for you to launch a clip of your film.

“We just finished a month ago, so it’s still very real and present for me, and, you know, very new so it was very moving to see it with reacting like that.”

‘Mary Poppins Returns’ is set to hit the big screens on December 25, 2018.