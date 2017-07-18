EU grant to fight lionfish

July 18th, 2017 Cyprus 2 comments

EU grant to fight lionfish

The University of Cyprus (UCy) has received a €630,000 EU grant to prevent lionfish from ‘invading’ the Mediterranean and to protect marine life, it announced on Tuesday.

The four-year project is set to begin in September and aims to protect waters surrounding Cyprus and the Mediterranean – particularly areas that are part of Natura 2000 such as Cape Greco – from the “invasive Pterois miles” also known as lionfish or devil firefish.

According to the university, lionfish feed off other fish and marine organisms. Combined with the fact that they lays eggs every four days, this adds up to a total of two million eggs per year, which quickly spread across the ocean.

Additionally, lionfish’s 18 spines are venomous and although they are not fatal to humans when stung, they can cause pain, UCy said.

“Apart from the obvious danger towards humans, the lionfish is a strong predator and can greatly reduce other species in the Mediterranean, including commercially important fish species, bearing significant ecological and socioeconomic consequences,” the university said.

To reduce the risks caused by lionfish, the project aims to raise public awareness, create a digital system that can monitor how the species is spread, offer training on how lionfish can be removed from coastal areas and cooperate with fishermen on how to safely handle the species.

The project will be headed by UCy associate professor Spyros Sfendourakis and codenamed RELIONMED (preventing a lionfish invasion in the Mediterranean through early response and targeted removal).

It will include the active participation of fishermen, tourist divers and the general public.

The total budget for the project is €1,676,077.

  • Touristbusiness

    Really, divers have been recording the growth of Lion Fish in Cyprus for several years now. Indeed there is a Facebook page dedicated to sightings, Lion Fish In Cyprus.

    When we first saw them we reported this to The Fisheries Dept, but they were not concerned!

    €1.7m for this?? Who is joking?? This sort of money would have bought a stucture to create the largest artificial reef in Europe and attract around €22m in diving tourism per year, for 100’s of years, similar money to what The Zenobia brings in diving tourisim!! Plus regenerate our dwindling fish stocks!

    It would take divers and freedivers 1 week to eradicate this is if thats what is requested?!!!
    €1.7m?..whose pockets is this going into NOW?

    CRAZY.

    • SuzieQ

      I think you might hazard a guess as to where the money is going…..

