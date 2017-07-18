Let’s go outside for films

Truth is it is very difficult for us to be cooped up inside – although the air-conditioning is tempting – and we have enough entertainment to get us outdoors and under the stars.

And getting us outdoors this week will be screening of a number of films in Nicosia and Paralimni.

The Nicosia crowd can enjoy a variety of films, popcorn and the fresh, summer breeze at Constantia Open-air Cinema from Wednesday to Sunday.

Tomorrow the week sets off with the 2015 French drama L’Attesa (The Wait) with Juliette Binoche and Lou de Laage. The drama concentrates on a mother who unexpectedly meets her son’s fiancée at a villa in Sicily and gets to know her while she waits for her son to arrive.

The film will be screened again on August 20.

The next film, La Pazza Gioia (Like Crazy), will roll on the big screen on Friday. The 2016 Italian comedy drama is about Dontatella and Beatrice who reside in a psychiatric facility in Tuscany. A chance for them to escape brings them together in an adventure that will change their lives forever and will help them realise the beauty in imperfection.

The film will be screened a second time on August 23.

Saturday brings the 2016 Italian documentary Fuocoammare (Fire at Sea). Directed by Gianfranco Rosi, the film was shot on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa during the European migrant crisis.

The documentary will be screened again on August 24.

The week of screenings will end on Sunday with the 2016 French biography, adventure film L’Odyssee (The Odyssey). Highly influential and a fearlessly ambitious pioneer, innovator, filmmaker, researcher and conservationist, Jacques-Yves Cousteau’s aquatic adventure covers roughly 30 years of an inarguably rich in achievements life.

Now to Protaras and the Protaras summer Film Festival, the festival will continue tonight with a screening of the 2015 romantic comedy Alex and Eve at 9pm. Alex, a Greek Orthodox schoolteacher, falls for Lebanese Muslim lawyer, Eve. The relationship is forbidden by both families, and thus the emotional dilemma is created and funny things begin to happen.

Tomorrow will bring a little action with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 showing at 9pm. The action adventure starring Chris Pratt follows the guardians as they must fight to keep their newfound family together.

Also at 9pm on Thursday we enter the realm of drama with The Shack. The 2017 film with Sam Worthington tells the tale of a grieving man who receives a mysterious, personal invitation to meet with God at a place called The Shack.

Friday is set to get the kids outside to watch Moana dubbed in Greek at 8pm. In Ancient Polynesia, when a terrible curse incurred by the Demigod Maui reaches Moana’s island, she answers the Ocean’s call to seek out the Demigod to set things right. Friday continues with The Mummy at 10pm with Tom Cruise, who has to fight an ancient princess who is awakened from her crypt beneath the desert.

Saturday will bring the kids much fun with a dubbed in Greek screening of the animated film Sing at 8pm, while anyone who missed La La Land when it first came out has the chance to see the musical drama at 10pm.

Sunday ends the week with a bit of comedy with Baywatch at 9pm with Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson.

Film Screenings

Constantia Open-Air Cinema, 15 Solonos Michaelides Street, Nicosia. € 5. 9pm. With Greek subtitles. Tel: 22-439838

Protaras Central Square. Different times. Tel: 99-895252