National Council reconvenes, in the presence of Greek FM

The National Council reconvenes on Tuesday morning to continue the discussion on the way forward in the Cyprus issue, following the inconclusive UN-backed talks in the Swiss resort of Crans Montana on June 28-July 7.

Today’s session is taking place in the presence of the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias who flew to Cyprus last night. Kotzias will be received by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, before the National Council meeting.

Yesterday, leaders of the parliamentary political parties, comprising the National Council, put forward their proposals and the Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said that a productive discussion took place and the President is pleased with the outcome. Democratic Rally President Averof Neofytou will be presenting his proposal today as there was no time to do so yesterday.

The Spokesman, replying to a question about the presence of Greek FM Nikos Kotzias in today’s meeting of the National Council, said that Kotzias is attending the meeting in the framework of the coordination between Athens and Nicosia for the next steps and, more specifically, as regards the issues of security and guarantees. He pointed out that the Greek government is not involved in the internal aspects of the Cyprus problem.