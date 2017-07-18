National Council reconvenes, in the presence of Greek FM

July 18th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 39 comments

National Council reconvenes, in the presence of Greek FM

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will be attending todays National Council meeting

The National Council reconvenes on Tuesday morning to continue the discussion on the way forward in the Cyprus issue, following the inconclusive UN-backed talks in the Swiss resort of Crans Montana on June 28-July 7.

Today’s session is taking place in the presence of the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias who flew to Cyprus last night. Kotzias will be received by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, before the National Council meeting.

Yesterday, leaders of the parliamentary political parties, comprising the National Council, put forward their proposals and the Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said that a productive discussion took place and the President is pleased with the outcome. Democratic Rally President Averof Neofytou will be presenting his proposal today as there was no time to do so yesterday.

The Spokesman, replying to a question about the presence of Greek FM Nikos Kotzias in today’s meeting of the National Council, said that Kotzias is attending the meeting in the framework of the coordination between Athens and Nicosia for the next steps and, more specifically, as regards the issues of security and guarantees. He pointed out that the Greek government is not involved in the internal aspects of the Cyprus problem.

  • Gismofly

    It seems to me that most people in here should be running Cyprus and not the present government. When is the next general election?

  • Parthenon

    All options must be discussed including closing the crossing points, further sanctions on the illegal state and even pressing Greece to severe diplomatic relations with Turkey. This should have been done in 74!!!

  • Neroli

    It’s about time this country stood on it’s own 2 feet, have their own anthem and flyntheir own flag and be proud of who they are. Certain people on here go on about the North being puppets of Turkey, pot calling kettle…..

  • Vova Khavkin

    As John Mavro poignantly pointed out, this is farcical, surreal, and a joke. And a travesty. A bunch of communists, fascists, and black-robed parasites who impersonate religious figures conspiring to effect the long-desired “final solution” of the Cyprus problem.

    • mike nico

      A very stupid comment with no actual input.

      • Neroli

        Not stupid at all!

  • The True Cypriot

    How many losers in a single room?

    At least the lunch will be devoured.

  • John Mavro

    -”Yesterday, leaders of the parliamentary political parties, comprising the National Council, put forward their proposals and the Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said that a productive discussion took place and the President is pleased with the outcome.”

    Yes, we are sure that the ”president” (the mukhtar in realistic terms) of this basket case was no doubt ”pleased” with the outcome.

    After all, since his expedient and radical transformation from the politician that said yes in 2004 to the spineless, power mad coward and neo-ultra nationalist at Mont Pellerin initially and at Crans Montana recently where he even outdid Tassos in bloody mindedness, intransigence and rejectionism by pointing beyond the 1960 constitution with respect to security guarantees, no doubt he was VERY pleased to be among his newly established fellow kindred rejectionist spirits such as little Papadopoulos, Sizopoulos, Theocharous, Lillikas, Perdikis and the rest of the miserable bunch.

    And to hear the utter cr*p from them about ”new strategy”, a solution away from a federation, a unitary state and every other unrealistic garbage that their sick minds can dream up.

    With part 2 of this meeting of the insignificant and irrelevant grouping of the ignorant, the gangsters and populists to continue today, starring the Michelin Man,the foreign minister of that other basket case, the Hellenic Republic. So that he may impart his rejectionism, pseudo patriotism and unrealistic and non-pragmatic thoughts on his fawning and servile audience.

    So expect new ”demands” to be placed on the table. Something along the lines that Turkey must remove ALL its troops and waive the 1960 security guarantees. Not on DAY 1 of a ”solution” but BEFORE a referendum is even held. In order to show ”good faith” since after all. Erdogan and the nasty Turks cannot be trusted. And while we are at it, perhaps we should also ask for Kyrenia and to also allow the ultra nationalists of DISY, ELAM, DIKO, EDEK and the rest to be allowed to pelt the departing Turkish troops with rotten eggs, tomatoes and maybe even some stones too in order to restore our national ”pride” after so many years of Turkish ”occupation”.

    This is how farcical, surreal and joke of a country this is. Which seems to live on another planet, totally removed from reality and even the slightest desire to see things as they are and to compromise in order to move forward and enter the real world order.

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      Good summation John.

    • Frustrated

      Over the years, many of us have dared to place the island in the basket case bracket and with these latest shenanigans the description is now confirmed as well as being well deserved.

      As for our ‘president’, he is actually presiding over the death throes of the Republic and will ultimately go down in history as the worst of all his predecessors – and that includes the ‘Red’ one. More importantly, by his actions he has condemned the GCs to geopolitical isolation and has cemented the island’s reliance on only one country which is also in the ‘basket case’ category: Greece. And so many GCs have the cheek to accuse Akinci of being Turkey’s puppet!

      Congratulations all round to the GC political establishment for a job well done. I trust they’ll be well satisfied with their ‘patriotic’ handiwork which has in effect condemned their compatriots to oblivion.

      • Veritas

        Unfortunately F, we have to admit, even though with a bitter taste, that our politicians now are on the level where they feel at their best and most comfortable.
        To stand “united” against all foreign plotters, including UN and put up a brave face against Turkey is the comfort zone they all prefer to be in.
        The fact that Mother Greece will be present at the meeting today, will give them even more satisfaction and a strong boost in their ultimate goal of “protecting cypriot hellenism”.
        Just the thought of leaving this secure, nationalistic cave and face our main trauma in a pragmatic and mature way is the worst nightmare for all of them.
        As an extra bonus, they will all be well placed to continue their good life on the back of the refugees still left.

    • Barry White

      In other words, Mr. M, you are not too hopeful that the Captain in the cockpit will hear and heed the ground proximity radar alert: ” Whoop, Whoop, pull up, pull up!” ?

    • Neroli

      Great comment John!!

    • Victor Cominos

      I don’t know as to where you come from but I sure know where you should be going. You sound like another Quisling or Marshall Henri Philippe Benoni Omer Joseph Pétain and Vidkun Quisling. For those who don’t know they were collaborators of Hitler and we all know what happened to them.
      All collaborators of Erdogon should be exported to Ankara.

      Just in case you don’t know the meaning. A collaborator is a Cypriot who cooperates
      traitorously with an enemy, a defector.

      Sadly, in Northern Cyprus (the Turkish State of New Anatolia) there are many collaborators.

  • Kibristan

    Hmm, the problem with this idea is that “it looks like a duck, it quacks like a duck and it walks like a duck”.
    So yes it is direct control by Kotzy by the looks of it.

    • Slomi

      A direct and an awafully obvious control by Greece on Cyprus. Strange fact is that pseudo patriots criticise everything about TCs who have no options with them but these pseudo ‘many’ , themselves are availing ,exploiting and manipulating all avenues, possibilities in their favor.A very unfair game based upon vendetta .

      • Victor Cominos

        I don’t know where you get the idea that Greece is controlling the ROC. Quite on the contrary Greece has nothing to do with the ROC. In fact Greece has renounced her guarantee status of 1960 while Turkey is insisting on holding on. Sadly, it is the TC that are being totally controlled by Erdogon and his pretend regime in Ankara. As long as Turkey keeps paying the bills of the TC they TC will remain subservient to Turkey and the illegal Anatolian settlers.

    • mike nico

      And he is more educated than you and prob earns 10times what you earn, not bad for a Duck Huh???

      • Neroli

        10 times more and plus that of the poor Greeks that have to go to food banks and can’t pay their bills because the greedy trough feeders in Greece have crippled their country’s and continue to do so. Shame on them.

      • Sonar

        Production zero, think about it

  • Disruptive

    South Cyprus should join Greece and north should join Turkey and this charade of sovereign country would stop.

    • Mr. Grumpy

      Yes, that would be one solution. But it won’t happen because our corrupt politicians don’t want to destroy the gravy train that feeds them. Can you imagine a state without political parties, ministries, deputies etc.? They don’t want that.

      • mike nico

        Are you missing something, Cyprus is a independent Country, your thoughts are not a solution its a figment of a wild imagination.

        • Sonar

          Your loyalty is admirable, however the truth is our Cyprus is divided and it has been since 1963 the first division the second happened 1974, and the third 2004 , the people in the North have change as much as the people in the south just take your time and take a deep look. As it stands the two parts of Cyprus can’t live together because the will is not there by the people nor the politicians so lets negotiate and let South go its own way and North do like wise

    • mike nico

      First what makes you think that any of the Cypriots want to join with Greece or Turkey, Stop talking gibberish and write something constructive, its very annoying when people like you who who don’t even live in Cyprus, feel with a stroke of a word solve a problem.

      • Disruptive

        I live in Cyprus for some time now. What prompted me was visit of Greek FM and meeting with National Council about Cyprus problem. At the same time Turkish FM is having similar meeting in the North. Speaking about sovereignty… And for who wants to join who, number of Greek flags in the south and Turkish flags in the north are indicators by themselves.

        • mike nico

          That is rubbish, showing of flags do not signify a majority wanting to give up sovereignty of Cyprus to join up Turkey or Greece, , you are talking about a very small minority of nationalist idiots

          • Victor Cominos

            Too true.

      • Victor Cominos

        You are so right, the inhabitants of the Republic of Cyprus do not want anything to do with joining Greece.

  • Barry White

    ” The Pieman cometh”. Be afraid, very afraid.

  • Benny bumble

    The orders from Athens are !!!!!!!!!. now get on with it. Any other business ? no, good, can we go for lunch I am starving.

    • Slomi

      It is not fair.

    • Victor Cominos

      You mean the orders from Erdogon and Ankara.

  • Pullaard

    Ye gods, can’t the Cypriot politicians do anything without a Greek master? Can you imagine a UK policitican insisting on attending US Senate hearings? After all the US also fought the Brits for their independence, the difference being that the Americans really wanted theirs while the Cypriots wanted to run home to mummy.

    • Slomi

      Against the basic norms of pride in sovereignity.

    • Vova Khavkin

      Don’t forget the Russian masters too behind the fat Greek’s back.

    • Steven Roberts

      Perhaps there needs to be a “Cypriots against Motherlands” pressure group formed on both sides of the Green Line?

    • Gismofly

      Well, there is a theory that Cyprus should be handed back to the UK, with an apology, and we can all start again. There would of course have to be a referendum so standby for rejection.

    • Victor Cominos

      The Brits in both the First and Second World War ran home to the Americans who waited until the Brits were nearly down on their knees before they joined the Wars. The Americans have not forgotten the American War of Independence that they fought against the British all of those years ago.

