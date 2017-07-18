Off limits beach to be opened in Deryneia

A beach in occupied Deryneia that was off-limits as it was in a military area, is to open to the public as of next month, but only for Turkish Cypriots and Turkish nationals, it was announced on Tuesday.

The announcement, according to Turkish Cypriot media, followed a protocol signed between the Famagusta ‘municipality’ in the north and the Turkish military.

The area that is to be given for public use is towards the southern end of the fenced-off area of Varosha, reports said.

The 240-metre stretch, will be open to the public between May 15 and October 29 each year, and it will be renewed annually.

The ‘municipality’ of occupied Famagusta will be responsible for the administration of the area.

The protocol stipulates that entrance to the beach will be permitted only to Turkish Cypriots and Turkish nationals – as it remains a military area – who will have to present identification, media reports in the north said.

According to Famagusta ‘mayor’ Ismail Arter, who announced the agreement at a press con-ference, the beach will have 240 sunbeds and amenities will include a buffet. It will be open daily between 8am and 10pm.

Arter said that Famagusta only has two other public beaches where one may enter without paying entrance fee. The protocol, he said, to open the Deryneia beach to the public was signed last week and the beach will be ready to receive visitors at the beginning of August.