Parties condemn activists who removed Greek flags

July 18th, 2017 Cyprus 12 comments

Parties condemn activists who removed Greek flags

The alternative flag

Political parties Edek and Solidarity on Tuesday condemned members of the Left Movement-We Want Federation for taking down Greek flags from various locations in Nicosia.

“The people involved in the incident should be brought to justice and punished. We hope this leads to measures to avoid such incidents in the future,” a Solidarity announcement said.

Edek’s announcement said the act of hooded people who had the audacity to take down Greek flags from historical and religious monuments but were not brave enough to show their faces was a shame.

Four Greek flags were taken down over the weekend from the Pancyprian Gymnasium, a National Guard post, the Church of Agios Lazaros, and Eleftheria Square and were replaced by a flag symbolising an independent and reunified Cyprus.

As shown in a video posted on social media by members of the movement, the Greek flags were sent to the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nicos Kotzias.

This was a symbolic act aimed to send a loud message that Cyprus should be rid off the so-called respective “motherlands”.

The Left Movement-We Want Federation stated on its Facebook page that peace in Cyprus means reunifying the country and its people.

“This presupposes the overthrow of the sovereignty of Greek and Turkish nationalism at a political, ideological and symbolic level. It does not bother us that some of our compatriots identify them-selves as Greeks or Turks. What we do not tolerate, however, is the imposition of Greek and Turkish sovereignty and the undermining of the independence of Cyprus,” the group said.

The movement previously replaced various street signs in Nicosia with stickers on April in an at-tempt to restore the memory of the victims from both communities.

 

Print Friendly
  • Air Fuse

    So basically, they are not bothered that some citizens identify themselves as Greek but they dont tolerate their freedom of expression.

  • Maz

    No respect to either flag Greek or Turkish. Just because we want a united Cyprus doesn’t mean we forget and disrespect our roots.

  • cypbychoice

    Well done lads WE ARE CYPRIOTS FIRST

  • Neroli

    About time!

    • Monica

      If only the Cypriots in the north would take reciprocal actions, there could be more unity !

  • No_Name12

    When far-right ELAM members, who officially stated they are the local branch of the neo-nazi Golden Dawn party, entered National Guard army posts in the Pafos area and raised ELAM flags, no one from these parties raised an issue of illegality. For example, the obvious violation of entering unauthorized military areas. Now they are shouting about a few Greek flags taken down from buildings that for many people should not had been there in the first place, in a peaceful action for reunification.

    Shows you quite clearly what kind of politics they are supporting and how much they care for a reunified independent Cyprus. The argument about legality is merely a tool they use when it suits them.

  • Disenchanted

    What are the Greek flags doing on buildings of the Republic of Cyprus?

    • Sonny Joannou

      If you look at the constitution you will get your answer and that includes the flag of the Republic of Turkey. This should only be for government buildings. I prefer that it wasn’t but that’s the constitution that was cursed on the Republic

      • No_Name12

        That was never the case. Article 4:2 of the constitution:

        “The authorities of the Republic and any public corporation or public
        utility body created by or under the laws of the Republic shall fly the
        flag of the Republic and they shall have the right to fly on holidays
        together with the flag of the Republic both the Greek and the Turkish
        flags at the same time.”

        The flags of Turkey and Greece are only to be flown (together mind you) if a national holiday is taking place, but in no other occasion, under the constitution of the republic.

        • Sonny Joannou

          I am happy to be corrected although I haven’t checked for a while

        • Air Fuse

          Article 4.4 says that any body, corporate or incorporate can fly the flag of Greece or Tuirkey in Cyprus, and they can do this without any restriction.

          It seems to me that the Pancyprian Gymnasium, the National Guard post, the Church of Agios Lazaros, and Eleftheria Square are within their rights to fly the Greek flag.

    • Ismail Ismail

      Absolutely. Take them all down. And the Turkish ones in the North as well. The only Greek and Turkish flags I want to see in Cyprus would be outside their respective Embassys.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close