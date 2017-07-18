‘Public breastfeeding should not be considered taboo’

Public breastfeeding should not be considered a taboo subject and Cyprus needs to change its mentality surrounding it, Akel MP Skevi Koukouma said on Tuesday.

Her comments followed a debate sparked across social media over the past few days when former TV presenter and actress Melanie Stavrou had photos of herself breastfeeding her son removed from Facebook after she was reported.

Although she has since messaged the company to restore her original post, she re-uploaded the same photos wanting to send the message that there is no shame in breastfeeding in public.

Koukouma in a statement said “breastfeeding is a right to children and a natural way to nourish newborns. That is why breastfeeding needs to be protected not just through legal regulations but by changing the mentality and perception in society.”

To this end, Akel is preparing a bill to regulate legislation and protect those who wish to breastfeed in public, she said. The party has already required a special report is prepared on legislation sur-rounding the matter in other countries.