July 18th, 2017 Europe, European football 0 comments

Spanish football federation’s Villar arrested in graft investigation

File photo: Spain's Football Federation President Maria Villar talks to journalists after signing cooperation agreement in Lisbon

The head of Spain’s football federation (RFEF) Angel Maria Villar was arrested on Tuesday after a raid on several offices in Madrid linked to the group as part of an anti-corruption investigation, police said.

Villar’s son, named by Spanish media as Gorka, as well as several other football executives were arrested on allegations of collusion, fraud and embezzlement, the police said in a statement.

Spain’s High Court also confirmed that one of its investigating magistrates and anti-corruption prosecutors were leading the probe.

The RFEF could not be reached for comment. Villar, a member of Fifa’s executive committee, has been at the head of the RFEF for nearly 30 years.

