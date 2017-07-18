T/C party denounces federal solution

July 18th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 18 comments

T/C party denounces federal solution

Chairman of the Turkish Cypriot Democratic Party Serdar Denktash announced on Tuesday that his party was withdrawing its support for the February 11, 2014 joint declaration on seeking a federal solution issued by the leaders of the island’s divided communities.

Speaking at a news conference, Denktash said the joint document, signed by former Turkish Cypriot leader Dervis Eroglu and President Nicos Anastasiades, was void and no longer binding for his party.

“The negotiations process which was carried out within the framework of the 11th of February 2014 Joint Declaration is over for us. We are withdrawing our support to this document” he said.

In the declaration, the leaders “expressed their determination to resume structured negotiations in a results-oriented manner”.

They also agreed that a “settlement will be based on a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation with political equality, as set out in the relevant Security Council Resolutions and the High-Level Agreements” and that “the negotiations are based on the principle that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”.

Observers suggested the announcement could be related with Turkey’s position following the collapsed talks in Geneva, that a solution could not be found based on the UN parameters.

Denktash, whose father Rauf was the first Turkish Cypriot leader and an unwavering supporter of partition, said that he did not want the breakaway state to become Turkey’s 82nd province.

He said he will be presenting his proposals to Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusolglu later on Tuesday.

The Turkish diplomat said he was visiting the north to determine a new roadmap following the failed talks.

 

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Muffin the Mule

    Baby Pap’s other half….

  • Anton Tunç

    partition is the only solution anythingelse is just waste of time. and time is running out for GCs turkeys political clout is getting bigger every year in world stage. in the end world is going to be convinced by one of top 10 biggest economy in world. money will make the decision again rules bend in favour of the strong havent you learned this yet? 🙂

  • NuffSaid

    Good lord, denktash is as ugly as he is racist.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    After the failure at Crans Montana….there is now a brand new Reality on the island: No more Power-Sharing in a BBF. It died.
    The North is now celebrating its Liberation Day on 20th July (with top level participants from Ankara), while the leadership of the Cypriot Hellenism regroups and ponders….
    What happened to Cyprus independence? Was it ever real?

    • Gregos Winston

      LOL

    • Dave The Impaler

      The world looked the other way when you were created in 1974 (liberation day), and that was a good thing for you then. Unfortunately the world is still looking the other way, and this is a bad thing for for you now? The biggest losers out off the Crans Montana failure are the tc’s. Your independence is nothing more than dependence on turkey. For all your brave faces the coveted recognition still remains elusive.

  • costaskarseras

    Day by day it is becoming apparent that the Cypriots as a whole are the losers in the the foreign powers’ strategic effort to protect their own interests. However, the bigger losers are our Turkish Cypriot compatriots. We witnessed the spectacle at the Grant Montana where Mr Akinci, the supposed senior representative of his community, was treated as if he had not been there.

    The Turkish Cypriot community are concerned that it is fast disappearing and is now becoming part of Erdogan’s illusionary ambition to establish a neo-ottoman empire, ignoring the many dangers that are threatening his country. Our Turkish Cypriot compatriots should do the same as in 2003 when they forced Turkey to open the road blocks and as European Union citizens now is the time to tell Turkey to go home.

    Contrary to the propaganda they are pushing down to our throats, millions of Turkish tourists are visiting Greece and let us hope that one day there will be wise leaders who can build good relations between their two countries.

  • Dave The Impaler

    A tc associate and friend of mine actually went to school with Serdar Denktash, many years ago. Apparently this friend of mine beat him up because serdar stole he’s bicycle. Serdar if you’re reading this Firat says hi.

    • Gregos Winston

      Well, that doesn’t surprise me. Serdar has the common thief bloodline of the Denktash’s. Firat did very well to beat him up.

  • CitiZenKaNe

    Put up a BIG fence, close any access, and start building own future, without Turkey…what’s so wrong about that? All the effort spent on trying to reunite the non-unite-able is in VAIN

  • Douglas

    What a grubby looking man .

    • CitiZenKaNe

      Just my thought….

    • Gregos Winston

      Looks like one of Jeremy Corbyn’s homeless voters.

  • Costa Christou

    Time to move on. Let’s close the border immediately. It’s abundantly clear the TC’s have no interest in forging a new common future with the GC’s without Turkey.

  • Devils-Advocate

    RoC is short of competent good honest leaders. Last thing we need is more greedy ones in control of us after this federal idea. I for one am glad they’re taking the initiative, since we have nothing to offer outside the UN framework or so called EU principles that would ever achieve a common YES vote.

    We shouldn’t let our leaders delude us anymore, they know any solution is wishful thinking at best yet they say ‘we expected Turkey to do this or that’ – i.e. fall in line. Deep down they know Turkey will never be pressured into letting go of Cyprus and continue to use it’s hold in any unpredictable way it sees fit.

    • Gregos Winston

      Turkey’s president meanwhile, called on the Turkish people to cut the heads off of its traitors. Traitors, being Turkish people born and living in Turkey who just so happen not to agree with every word uttered by Erdogan.

  • elbmw

    “Denktash, whose father Rauf was the first Turkish Cypriot leader and an unwavering supporter of partition, said that he did not want the breakaway state to become Turkey’s 82nd province.”

    Is he really that naive? Does he not realise that his actions will one day make it a certainty? If he lives long enough to see it he will end up disillusioned and disappointed. Unless he is just saying that but in reality it is his ultimate aim to make it into Turkish province. Time will tell.

    • Gregos Winston

      Rauf dropped dead and will never see his dream of a brutal partition.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close