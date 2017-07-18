T/C party denounces federal solution

Chairman of the Turkish Cypriot Democratic Party Serdar Denktash announced on Tuesday that his party was withdrawing its support for the February 11, 2014 joint declaration on seeking a federal solution issued by the leaders of the island’s divided communities.

Speaking at a news conference, Denktash said the joint document, signed by former Turkish Cypriot leader Dervis Eroglu and President Nicos Anastasiades, was void and no longer binding for his party.

“The negotiations process which was carried out within the framework of the 11th of February 2014 Joint Declaration is over for us. We are withdrawing our support to this document” he said.

In the declaration, the leaders “expressed their determination to resume structured negotiations in a results-oriented manner”.

They also agreed that a “settlement will be based on a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation with political equality, as set out in the relevant Security Council Resolutions and the High-Level Agreements” and that “the negotiations are based on the principle that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”.

Observers suggested the announcement could be related with Turkey’s position following the collapsed talks in Geneva, that a solution could not be found based on the UN parameters.

Denktash, whose father Rauf was the first Turkish Cypriot leader and an unwavering supporter of partition, said that he did not want the breakaway state to become Turkey’s 82nd province.

He said he will be presenting his proposals to Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusolglu later on Tuesday.

The Turkish diplomat said he was visiting the north to determine a new roadmap following the failed talks.