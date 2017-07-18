A theatrical sacrifice to get things started

Fantastico Theatre will present the tragic play by Euripides Iphigenia in Aulis for five performances as of Sunday at Free United Karpasia, near the buffer zone in Nicosia.

The tragedy, in a new translation and adaptation, revolves around a fleet that is trapped in a harbour. A group of soldiers who are led by Agamemnon, the leader of the Greek coalition before and during the Trojan War, are trapped at Aulis because there are no favourable winds. Aulis is a liminal place, a non-place, a place where time has stopped, where the waiting seems endless, where memory is constructed again and again, until memory and myth become inseparable.

And so time passes and the wind does not pick up so the army finds remedy in the ritual slaughter of an innocent girl to please the goddess Artemis who will release the winds and let the ships sail to Troy for their honour to be preserved. Agamemnon has the final word, he must decide if a girl will be sacrificed, if his daughter Iphigenia will be given to Artemis or if they will remain on the shore, never leaving, never going to war to fight the Trojans and losing their honour forever.

Making the decision to sacrifice his own daughter, Agamemnon sends a message home that Iphigenia should go to Aulis to marry the Greek warrior Achilles before he sets off to fight. She is thrilled at the idea and sets off with her mother Clytemnestra and her brother Orestes.

When mother, daughter and brother reach the place where the ships are trapped they find out the truth. After seeing that there is no escape, Iphigenia consents to her sacrifice.

The cast of the play are Irene Andreou, Photis Apostolides, Niki Dragoumi, Stelios Kallistratis, Valentinos Kokkinos, Panayiota Papageorgiou, Andreas Papamichalopoulos and Andreas Tselepos.

The Chorus members are Varsia Adamou, Alexia Alexi, Maria Iakovidou, Chrysa Nikolaou, Andreas Louka and Tariel Beridze.

The play will be performed on July 23, 25, 26, 27 and 28 at 9pm.

