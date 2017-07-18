‘We will not create a crisis in the eastern Mediterranean’

July 18th, 2017 Cyprus, featured 21 comments

‘We will not create a crisis in the eastern Mediterranean’

The West Capella

Cyprus will not be lured into Turkey’s game of amplifying tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, the government said on Tuesday, as Ankara issued a new marine advisory inside the island’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

“This has been Ankara’s usual tactic since 2011 when the Republic of Cyprus began these [hydrocarbons exploration] activities in its EEZ,” government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides told reporters.

He said that following Turkey’s issuance of its latest Navtex, or notice to mariners, Cyprus issued its own Navtex specifically voiding Ankara’s.

At the same time, Christodoulides added, Cyprus is making moves on a diplomatic level. He did not elaborate.

“We continue with the same approach. We shall not do Turkey the favour of creating, on a public level, a crisis in the eastern Mediterranean, a crisis which is non-existent.”

The government’s energy plans in offshore block 11 were moving ahead without any problems, he added.

“Our approach can be summed up as follows: seriousness, calm and few words spoken.”

The official was commenting on Turkey’s latest move to reserve parts of the Cypriot EEZ for its own seismic surveys.

On Monday, Turkey issued Navtex 711/17 by which it reserved an area including parts of blocks 1, 6 and 7 of Cyprus’ EEZ, to the west and southwest of the island.

The effective dates of the Turkish marine advisory are from July 17 to December 16. The purported seismic surveys are being conducted by the survey ship Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa, sup-ported by two other vessels, the Bravo and the Apollo Moon.

Reports said the Barbaros was also being escorted by one or two Turkish warships.

At the time of going to print, the Barbaros was located southwest of Paphos, well outside Cyprus’ territorial waters.

The Turkish seismic vessel was also nowhere near the West Capella drillship, currently operating in block 11 on behalf of Total and ENI.

However the West Capella was being monitored at a distance by the Turkish frigate TCG Gokceada, outside the exclusion zone around the drillship and again in international waters.

Turkey, which does not recognise the Republic of Cyprus, claims that part of block 6 falls with-in its own continental shelf.

In a letter addressed to the UN General Assembly dated April 12, Turkey’s permanent representative to the United Nations Feridun Sinirlioglu expressed “grave concern” regarding Cyprus’ “provocative act” to grant an exploration licence for block 6.

The licence was awarded to a consortium of Italian and French oil giants ENI and Total.

Turkey’s claims on the island’s EEZ partly overlap with Cyprus’ blocks 1, 4, 6 and 7. Ankara also supports the breakaway regime’s claims on blocks 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 12 and 13, including within a few kilometres from the Aphrodite gas field.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Disenchanted

    No we will not be sending our aircraft carriers, submarines and nuclear missives to the area.

    • Alex

      No need to talk about the UK like that…..

  • kypselian

    as for the TCs… you can re-instiate your rights in the gas fields once you return the occupied areas to the official government areas and u dismantle your illegal pseudo state.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Maybe glimmer of hope?
    The de facto regime in the South, assuming powers of the defunct 1960 joint ROC, first unilaterally declares itself ‘sovereign’ with its map of EEZ, drawn in league with Greece….and now tries to be “reasonable” in the face of (expected) Turkish reaction.
    Is it part of the Maximalist Greek demand?….Zero troops, No guarantees for TCs, 100% our EEZ… Where will these leaders go next? Reminds me of the Grand O’Duke of York….

    • kypselian

      you cannot ask for any rights in the gas until u return our rights in the land which u stole.

      • Slomi

        Nowhere written what you claiming.

        • kypselian

          it is logical. if u steal sth u lose ur rights

          • hh faris

            Kypselian That was part exchange don’t you remember???

          • Vladimir

            “Many men, many opinions” – British proverb.
            Just keep in mind that others may have their own logic and they aren’t obliged to stick to your logic.

      • Ozay Mehmet

        What are talking about? Theft? Tell us how the All-GC regime in the South came about? What Constitution? What Law?
        For most TCs, it is Stolen Property!

        • kypselian

          i m crying about the gas rights

      • Fred Yusuf

        Who says? Who gave you the right to make such a decision for the Turkish Cypriots? When you steal a state it does not take long to make yourself believe that it is your state. Like hell it is. By all means declare GRoC, nothing stopping you but RoC belongs to all Cypriots. On your bike.

      • Red ken

        They will just take it than you. Got no leg to stand.

  • kypselian

    haha where is bravefart why he dissppeared. i want to remind him that i said we will drill and Turkey can do and will do nothing.. and he said wait and see… we waited and we saw… as tsipras said… barking dog cannot do anything

    • Slomi

      you are missing Braveheart! but he is correct actually. when reservoirs will be found,if there are any, these will have to be distributed among all Cypriots. No two opinions.

      • kypselian

        yes we are creating a fund that all “cypriots” will benefit. a cypriot is defined as a person who has not betrayed his country by inviting ans supporting an occupier to occupy cyprus.

        • Slomi

          Fund will be consisted of EU loan

          • kypselian

            yes

            • Vladimir

              LOLLLL
              you are so delusional!
              Noone will ever ask for your (GCs) permission – that’s the fate of defenseless country – you are doomed.

      • Muchacho

        The RoC has already stated that it will set aside the TCs’ portion, despite our great guarantor Turkey trying to disrupt the drilling.

  • Slomi

    These are very good preparations for the next negotiation meeting to resolve the issues.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close