Fire rages out of control between Ora and Vavatsinia

A fire has been raging out of control since 3.30pm in the area of Ora, Larnaca, headed toward Vavatsinia village, the Fire Service announced on Wednesday.

According to spokesman Andreas Kettis, the effort to extinguish the blaze has thus far engaged 14 vehicles – seven from the fire service, five from the Forestry Department, one from the Game Fund, and another from the Civil Defence.

Five aircraft have also been conducting water drops.

The bushfire burnt through wild foliage, pine trees and olive trees, while the firefighting effort was hindered by issues of accessibility and weather conditions.

However, Kettis added, the fire service remained optimistic that the fire would soon be placed at least under partial control.

The fire has posed no hazard to nearby residential areas.