Germany summons Turkey ambassador to protest activist arrests

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs a National Security Council meeting in Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2017

Germany has summoned the Turkish ambassador to protest Ankara’s arrest of six human rights activists including a German, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

Spokesman Martin Schaefer added during a regular government news conference that Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel had interrupted his summer vacation and returned to Berlin for government consultations.

Schaefer said it was “absurd” that Turkey had remanded one of the activists in custody on suspicion of belonging to a terrorist organisation.

